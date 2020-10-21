Hailey Baldwin, Julia Roberts & More Celebs Proudly Voting In 2020 Election — See Pics

The November 3 presidential election is just days away, and celebrities like Hailey Baldwin have already headed to the polls and the ballot box to cast their votes.

After months of urging their fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election, celebrities are putting their money where their mouth is and casting their ballots. Tons of stars, like Hailey Baldwin and Julia Roberts, have posted photos of themselves online to tell their fans that they’ve already completed their civic duty, either by flaunting their “I Voted” stickers, showing themselves dropping off their completed ballots, or modeling patriotic fashion. Here are the stars who have already voted in the 2020 general election:

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey has spent considerable time explaining to her fans why it’s deeply important to vote on (or before) November 3. The model, 23, consistently posts links to voting materials on Instagram, writes about why voting is crucial, and sports voting-themed gear. Recently, she went all in for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Rocking a blue tie-dyed tee that said “BIDEN” over the chest, Hailey wrote, “Something that has affected my mental health is the state of our country and the future of our country. I have hope, but we need to collectively make the change we want for our future and that means getting out there to VOTE!!! She was spotted dropping off her completed ballot in Los Angeles on October 20.

Porsha Williams

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 39, revealed on Instagram that she was voting early, and in person. Porsha, a righteous political activist who was actually arrested twice in August while protesting, took a photo of the incredibly long line outside her polling station in Georgia. It’s weeks before Election Day, but people are clearly excited to cast their ballot as soon as possible. “Wrapped around the building!! But guess what my ass ain’t going nowhere!!! COME ON GUYS let’s do our part!! GO VOTE!!!! Our life depends on it!!” she captioned her photo.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington, 43, has been a busy bee this election season. The Little Fires Everywhere star partnered with Michelle Obama‘s When We All Vote organization to fight for voting rights, as well as tell fans why they should vote come November 3. She even found a clever way on Twitter to get people to click on a link that lead to a voter registration site: tricking them into thinking a Scandal movie was on the way. She posed on Instagram with her adorable pups and her “I Voted” sticker. She challenged Mariah Carey, Sterling K. Brown, and Kourtney Kardashian to do the same.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas, 31, took a no frills approach to telling his fans he voted in the 2020 presidential election. He simply posted a selfie (pink hair intact) showing him wearing his “I Voted” sticker, and hashtagged the post #ivoted. Back in August, he told his fans that the best birthday present they could ever give him was to register to vote. “Feeling the love today! If you wanna get me anything this year… If you can… VOTE,” he tweeted on August 15, his 31st birthday.

Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson, 36, doesn’t want to hear any excuses about why her fans didn’t vote in the 2020 election. The singer, who is heavily pregnant with her second child, posed on Instagram with an “I Voted” sticker stuck to her baby bump. The mom-to-be cradled her bump as she stuck her completed mail-in forms into a ballot box, her arm raised into the air triumphantly. She’s serious about this; Ashlee even ventured outside in a protective face mask and slippers to get the job done.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello, 23, isn’t just a proud voter; she wants you to be one, too. The “Havana” singer showed off a ballot box in Los Angeles like a Price is Right model in a cute Instagram post, while wearing a “vote” protective face mask. In the caption, Camila told her fans what they need to do to vote safely and effectively. “If you are choosing to vote by mail this election, complete your ballot and mail or drop it off ASAP,” she wrote. “Whether you’re using first class postage, returning it to your local election office, nearest polling location, or designated ballot drop box, don’t wait!! Make sure your vote is counted!!

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz, 31, revealed on Instagram that she discovered the secret for perfect, clear skin. Pssst… it’s voting in the 2020 election. “So. A lot of you have been asking me about my skin care routine: I start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all the other Democratic candidates,” The Batman star wrote, sharing a photo of herself with her ballot (and glowing skin). “Then try some eye cream if you haven’t been sleeping well because the president is a racist.”

Julia Roberts

Protecting democracy, but make it fashion. Julia, 52, started an Instagram countdown on October 19, when there were 15 days to go before the November 3 election, showing off a new voting-themed outfit each day. She began with a black Christian Siriano suit covered in the word “VOTE,” then moved on to a “VOTE” face mask. Day 13 was a cute voting t-shirt. She captioned the post, “We are in this together.”

Halle Berry

Halle Berry, 54, made voting glam with a sultry selfie on Instagram. The John Wick star posed for a black and white shot, holding up her “I Voted” sticker over her face. Though her mouth was obscured, you could still tell that Halle was giving the camera a little smirk. She captioned her post, “VOTE. Vote EARLY. #Vote for the presidency but also for the local officials and measures that will create the world you want to see.” Halle partnered with GLAAD this year to record phone calls for her home state of Ohio to encourage LGBTQ voters to vote on November 3.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek, 54, let her fans know that she voted by holding up her completed mail-in ballot, ready to send it back in. The Like a Boss actress didn’t wear a stitch of makeup for her laid back photo, but was obviously just as gorgeous as always. She declared that “voting matters” in the caption of her Instagram pic. By the way — if you haven’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time to do so before the November 3 presidential election in many states. Check your deadlines HERE, and then register to vote using the form below: