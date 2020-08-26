See Pic
Porsha Williams Arrested For The 2nd Time While Protesting For Breonna Taylor In Louisville — Pics

Porsha Williams is arrested by police during the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Tiffany Hicks, from left, Yandy Smith and Porsha Williams sit down in front of police during the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Porsha Williams was arrested after the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star proudly protested for Breonna Taylor.

Porsha Williams is standing up for what she believes in. The 39-year-old, along with other reality television stars including Love & Hip-Hop castmate Yandy Smith, were among the near 70 people arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, August 25. They were there to protest the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who worked as an EMT in the area before she was fatally shot in her own home after three officers executed a no-knock warrant. The gathering took place reportedly after BreonnaCon, an event that spanned several days in hopes that it will finally get her justice.

Porsha Willams & Yandy Smith at a protest for Breonna Taylor. Credit: AP Images

Both Porsha and Yandy posted photos and videos from the protest where each of them donned yellow T-shirts with the words “Until Freedom” splashed across the middle. Yandy even shared a clip of her getting arrested while there with people chanting that they “loved her” as she was taken away. “If we don’t get no justice,” she captioned the powerful footage. Police claimed that the two women and many others who were taken into custody were arrested for and charged with obstructing the roadway and disorderly conduct.

Porsha and Yandy have been in this situation before. Last month they were arrested during a rally outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. They were among the many who were frustrated with him for not filing charges in Breonna’s case. Other major celebrities who have been vocal about getting justice for her include Beyonce, LeBron James and Gabrielle Union.

The Bravolebrity was later released and posted an inspiring photo with Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer in the early morning hours of July 15. “It was my pleasure!,” Porsha captioned. “I love you and as always praying for you Ms.Tamika Palmer (Mother of #BreonnaTaylor) Ps: Thank you for waiting on us to get out! It was heart warming exiting and seeing your family @untilfreedom it was an honor.”

If we don’t get no justice

Breonna has graced the cover of two publications since her passing: Vanity Fair and O Magazine. “Breonna Taylor. She was just like me. She was just like you. And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans,” Oprah Winfrey, 66, revealed on her Instagram account in late July while unveiling the cover of her for its September issue.