Porsha Williams’ Mugshot Revealed After She’s Arrested For Protesting In Kentucky — See Pic

Porsha Williams’ was arrested after she and many others traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to take part in a peaceful protest for Breonna Taylor.

Porsha Williams is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in. The mother-of-one was joined by other notable names like Love & Hip-Hop star Yandy Smith and 2017 Women’s March co-organizer/activist Tamika Mallory for a rally outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Daniel has been widely criticized for not filing charges against the officers in Breonna Taylor‘s case. She was killed in Louisville on March 13 when police shot her eight times after forcefully entering her home on a “no-knock” search warrant for a drug investigation. Other major celebrities who have been vocal about getting justice for her include Beyonce and Gabrielle Union.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was booked at 7:54pm local time on three charges: intimidating a participant in legal process, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing. Later in the day a friend of Porsha’s star posted footage to social media of her leaving a facility to a bunch of loud cheers from the crowd.

Porsha posted a very powerful Instagram photo in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 15, where she posed with Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer. “It was my pleasure!,” she captioned. “I love you and as always praying for you Ms.Tamika Palmer (Mother of #BreonnaTaylor) Ps: Thank you for waiting on us to get out! It was heart warming exiting and seeing your family @untilfreedom it was an honor.”

This is not the first time that she has been seen protesting. Porsha joined many others in late May in Atlanta after George Floyd‘s very controversial death where she passionately spoke to camera crews about her reason for being there.

“With everything that’s going on, today I’m just like anybody else,” she said. “I am here to be a voice for the voiceless. What’s going on in Black America is not ok. We are not ok. We just want to live.”