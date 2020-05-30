Porsha Williams Protests After George Floyd’s Death & Promises To Be A ‘Voice For The Voiceless’

‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams joined protestors on the front lines in downtown Atlanta, as she told TV crews ‘we are not going to take it anymore’.

Porsha Williams, 38, stepped out on May 29 with thousands of Black Lives Matter protestors in Atlanta, after the tragic death of George Floyd. The incident, in which the unarmed black man was pinned to the ground by fired police officer Derek Chauvin, has sparked outcry on a national scale. While talking to a news crew at the scene of the protests, Porsha said she was “not going to take it anymore”.

“With everything that’s going on, today I’m just like anybody else,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said. “I am here to be a voice for the voiceless. What’s going on in black America is not ok. We are not ok. We just want to live.” The reality TV icon, who dressed in a black ensemble with a black baseball cap and white protective face gear, also added, “I’m out here today to make sure everybody knows that black lives matter, we want justice for George Floyd’s family. In know one cop has been arrested, we would like the other cops to be charged with murder. And we are going to protest until it is done.”

Porsha found her railroad ticket and I am so proud. Love her. pic.twitter.com/t2fXOiO8tw — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) May 30, 2020

Porsha added, “We are here for any family who has suffered from police brutality. We are done, we are tired, and we are not going to take it anymore. We are not going to sit at home, we’re going to march, we’re gong to lift our voice and we are going to be heard.”

She certainly isn’t the only celebrity to speak out in response to the tragic death of George Floyd. Beyonce, 38, is also one of the many celebrities who have spoken out in the wake of his passing. The Grammy winner, who has remained fairly quiet on social media this year, did a complete 180 when she talked about his death in a passionate new video posted to her Instagram on May 30. “We need justice for George Floyd,” she began.

“We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now,” she concluded.