Hailey Baldwin Endorses Joe Biden While Shading Trump For Affecting Her ‘Mental Health: ‘We Need To Get Out & Vote’

Hailey Baldwin, 23, made her political views known on World Mental Health Day. “It’s world mental health day, and something that has affected my mental health is the state of our country and the future of our country,” the BareMinerals model captioned a gorgeous photo posted to her Instagram account on Saturday, Oct. 10. “I have hope, but we need to collectively make the change we want for our future and that means getting out there to VOTE!!!” she added.

The blonde sported a blue tie dye t-shirt sporting the name of Joe Biden, 77, that also boasted the words “World Stage” and “Respected Leadership.” She paired the knotted t-shirt with a light wash pair of jeans and various gold jewelry pieces, including a watch, layered necklaces, and earrings. She opted to keep her blonde hair in two adorable mini funs as she showed off her flawless, glowing complexion for the camera. Several celebrities took to social media with positive messages on World Mental Health Day, including Selena Gomez, Gisele Bundchen, and Meghan Markle, who participated in a podcast interview.

Hailey’s uncle Billy Baldwin, 57, applauded his niece’s post. “Thanks Hailey!! You have no idea how much this means to me…,” the older brother of her dad Stephen Baldwin, 54, commented back. Stephen has been a vocal supporter of current President Donald Trump, 74, and took to social media yesterday cementing his beliefs. “I Didn’t Vote For Trump In 2016, But I’d Crawl Over Broken Glass To Now,” he tweeted on Oct 10. “don’t talk much about family pray 4 everyone every day! in my [heart] beauty of [the United States] ‘land of #free home of #brave” is … reverence 4 our freedom, importance of clarity of vote?…Many are called, few are chosen! Gospel is truth/battle already won #Trump2020,” he added.

Hailey has previously opened up about the challenges around her dad’s political beliefs. “We didn’t see eye to eye,” she said to The Times in 2017. “It was a very big issue for me, but my dad’s still my dad. I would never let politics get in the way of family. It’s over now, and his opinions have changed with how everything’s now unfolding. Every day, the news freaks me out. It’s terrifying.”

Other famous pals also showed support on Hailey’s post! Miley Cyrus, 27, wrote “Bieber X Biden… my dream !” with four black hearts, while Kourtney Kardashian‘s BFF Stephanie Shepherd added “YES HAILEY THANK YOU FOR USING YOUR PLATFORM! ITS COOL TO CARE” with several clapping emojis. Addison Rae, 20, simply added beauty and celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin posted, “Yes HAILEY!!!…We stan a positive influence!”