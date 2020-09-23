Taylor Swift, Halsey & More Stars Urging Fans To Vote On Nov. 3

Taylor Swift and Halsey want YOU to vote on November 3. The singers and so many more stars are encouraging their fans to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election, and make a difference.

November 3 is now just weeks away, and many celebrities are using their platforms to encourage their fans to not only register to vote, but actually vote in the 2020 presidential election. Stars like Taylor Swift, Halsey, and Kerry Washington took to social media on September 22, National Voter Registration Day, to make sure their fans’ voices are heard when it comes to selecting the United States’ next president: Joe Biden or Donald Trump. Here’s what they had to say.

Taylor Swift

📹 | Taylor Swift encouraging everyone to register to vote #NationalVoterRegistrationDay pic.twitter.com/4JFlU2SmM2 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) September 22, 2020

Taylor, 30, shared a special message with her fans on her Instagram story with a series of videos. “Hey guys, it’s National Voter Registration Day today. The election is November 3,” she said. “It’s really coming up and I’ve put together a swipe up of resources you can register if you’re a first time voter, check your registration, request an absentee ballot and you can figure out the process of voting early. We need everyone and it is more important than I can possibly say.”

Halsey

if you're from the US make sure you're registered to vote! pic.twitter.com/7hYGRlCeeD — Halsey Media (@halseymedia17) September 23, 2020

Halsey, 25, let her fans know that she was in the mood to register to vote! The “Without Me” singer, also a political activist, posted a cute photo to her Instagram story that showed off some unique makeup. Halsey, rocking a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, had the word “vote” painted on her face in bright red, the “O” over her left eye.

Kerry Washington

SCANDAL THE MOVIE. Click the link for more info… https://t.co/4PWLyuy9Xd pic.twitter.com/pQgXR85v4o — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 22, 2020

Kerry’s method of getting her fans to register to vote was a little dirty, but it got the job done. The actress, 43, tricked her Twitter followers into thinking that a Scandal movie was coming! Except… when you click the link included with her gif of Olivia Pope kissing Fitz, it leads to Michelle Obama‘s When We All Vote site! Now that’s one way to get people’s attention.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston poked fun at her appearance at the 2020 Emmy Awards with her message on Instagram. Sharing a video of herself trying to put out a fire that host Jimmy Kimmel set onstage, the actress, 51, wrote, “Let’s put out the dumpster fire that is 2020. Text VOTER to 26797 (or click the link in my bio) to check your registration, and make a plan to vote early. Do it for RBG!”

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart, 30, doesn’t have social media, so Dylan Meyer lent her girlfriend her Instagram profile to get her message out. Sticking out her tongue and rocking a “VOTE” t-shirt, Kristen wrote, “I never do this, but for anyone who has not registered to vote, please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country. Because I believe in climate change.

“I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble,” she continued. “I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other. So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your f**king lives.”

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson hit fans with maybe the most compelling incentive for voting of all celebrities. If 2500 fans join his voting initiative, which he shared on Instagram, he’ll teach them how to swear in 15 different languages. Could there be anything better than learning how to drop an f-bomb from the master himself?

