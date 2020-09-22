Taylor Swift Shows Off New Wispy Bangs While Urging Fans To Register To Vote: See Hair Makeover

Taylor Swift has a new do’! The singer showed off messy, swept bangs in a series of Instagram videos on September 22, while sharing a powerful message about National Voter Registration Day.

Taylor Swift can rock any style of bangs! The Grammy-winning singer, 30, showed off wavy, short bangs on Instagram on Tuesday, while providing her fans with important resources about voting. Taylor’s new, wispy bangs flipped outward and paired perfectly with her effortless, blonde waves. See her hair makeover below!

Tay is no stranger to rocking bangs. We’ve seen “The Man” singer don a number of different style bangs on the red carpet and at concerts — from side-parted bangs, to choppy front bangs and even braided bangs. While her blonde locks have stayed fairly consistent through the years, Taylor’s not afraid to throw fans a hair curveball — like she did with her dramatic bleach blonde bob at the 2016 Met Gala. Additionally, her latest hairstyle is much different than her 2020 Golden Globes look, which included a bang-less up do’.

Taylor debuted her new bangs while discussing a topic close to her heart — voting. “Hey guys, it’s National Voter Registration Day today. The election is November 3,” she said in a series of Instagram Story videos on Monday. “It’s really coming up and I’ve put together a swipe up of resources you can register if you’re a first time voter, check your registration, request an absentee ballot and you can figure out the process of voting early,” she continued, noting, “We need everyone and it is more important than I can possibly say.”

The specifics of how to vote, and how to register to vote, can vary from state to state, which means it’s imperative to contact your state of local election office for the exact specifics for your area. HollywoodLife has put together an easy guide about voting so you can make a difference on November 3.