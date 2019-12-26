This year, some of our favorite celebrities debuted some seriously shocking hair makeovers! From Ariel Winter’s bright red locks to Kim Kardashian’s bob, 2019 was full of gorgeous new looks.

Some of our favorite celebrities completely switched up their look this year when they debuted gorgeous new hair makeovers. From Ariel Winter to Kim Kardashian and more, we rounded up all of the coolest hairstyles the stars showed off in 2019 and you can click through the gallery above to see them all! Ariel, 21, completely shocked us this year when she ditched her jet-black hair for a brand new bright red hue. The Modern Family actress went to Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood on May 3, with black hair, and left the salon with fiery red locks. She looked gorgeous with her new hair but went back to black when she continued to film the final season of the hit ABC show.

Kim, 39, also debuted a new hairstyle this year when she ditched her long black hair for a short, sleek bob. She debuted her brand new hair on May 28, when she stepped out in a pair of high-waisted Yeezy sweatpants and a tiny skintight tan crop top. Her hair was done by long-time hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who chopped off all of her long black hair to give her a sleek and straight cut that landed just under her cheekbones. Before the cut, Kim had been rocking her hair down and parted in the middle, with loose beachy waves.

Rihanna, 31, rocked amazing braids at the Fenty Pop-Up Launch Party on June 18 at The Webster in New York City when she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sexy little Fenty Fuchsia Drawstring Satin Mini Dress, accessorized with fabulous David Webb jewels, but it was her gorgeous, long tight braids that stole the show. Rihanna’s hair was dyed a bright red and her tight braids were super thin and tight, starting at her scalp and ending all the way at her waist.

Another huge trend this year was pink hair and everyone from Lady Gaga, 33, to Demi Lovato, 27, and Ashlee Simpson, 35, tried out the look in different ways and you can click through the gallery above to see the gorgeous hairstyles!