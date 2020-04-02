Beyonce & More Stars In Braids: See Pics Of The Coolest Hair Trend For At Home Inspiration

While millions are staying indoors amid the COVID-19 outbreak, our favorite celebs are giving them much needed inspiration for a new hairstyle to ease their minds and spirits. We’re looking back at some of our favorite braids!

Fashionable braids are a hair trend that never go out of style, and that’s because there are so many different ways to wear them. Whether it’s a simple braid, intricate cornrows, or braided updos, they always look classic and chic. While millions of Americans stay safely indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, nonessential workers — including hair salons — have shut their doors. This is ultimately leading many women, who would normally trust their hair with a professional, to get creative on their own terms. And braids are the best, easiest at home style to brighten your day and look during this uncertain time.

Rihanna, 32, debuted her braided hair in the best way possible when she arrived at her Fenty Pop-Up Launch Party on June 18 at The Webster in New York City. Rihanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sexy little Fenty Fuchsia Drawstring Satin Mini Dress, accessorized with the most fabulous David Webb jewels. But it was her gorgeous, long tight braids that stole the show. Rihanna’s hair was dyed a bright red and her braids were super thin and tight, starting at her scalp and ending all the way at her waist.

Of course, the “Needed Me” singer wasn’t the only one to rock tight, intricate braids for a major event. Beyonce completely wowed fans and photographers when she did classic cornrows at the premiere of The Lion King in July 2019. The Grammy winner’s, 38, detailed hair style was done to perfection and highlighted her very best features while using her natural hair for the special occasion. Beyonce shined in her custom Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress, and her daughter, Blue Ivy, stood proudly by her mother’s side, sporting her own braids, too!

Another gorgeous way to rock a braid is in an updo, like Jessica Chastain. The Oscar nominated actress, 43, looked stunning at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix film premiere in LA on June 4 in an all-white ensemble, when she chose to throw her bright red hair into an updo, which looked simple in the front, but was intricately braided in the back. Her bangs were left out in front of her face and swept to the side, while her bun was in the back and off to the side. The entire back of her hair was covered in tiny, thin braids that criss-crossed around the bun and secured it together.

Another star who loves to rocks braids is Kylie Jenner, 22, who tried the trend at the second weekend of Coachella for Kanye West’s Sunday Service performance on Easter, April 21. In true Kylie style, she rocked the coolest braid ever by adding little charms to her extra long ponytail. Her hair was done by César DeLeön Ramirêz, who shared exactly how he got her look. To get her braid and jewels, Cesar used a 26-inch ponytail and natural sea shell glass charms. To start, Cesar slicked back her hair into a mid-crown ponytail using IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm, which he said, “is perfect for a glossy, healthy looking slick back.” Then, he attached a 22-inch Wildform ponytail and braided it using IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel for a soft hold. Once the slicked back braid was in place, he added a bunch of the charms from top to bottom. The charms included little white crosses, and flat circular seashells. There are so many other celebs who have been rocking braids and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!