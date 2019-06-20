There have been so many gorgeous hairstyle trends lately that celebs have been loving, but one trend that has never gone out of style is the updo!

Celebrities are always switching up their hairstyles both on and off the red carpet. Whether they’re dying their hair a new shade or rocking the hottest summer trend – beach waves – the stars are constantly surprising us. The latest hairstyle trend that a ton of stars seem to love is the updo and everyone from Bella Hadid, 22, to Taylor Swift, 29, has been rocking the look. Bella has been rocking updos everywhere lately, but she especially wore her hair up while she was at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival back in May. Bella chose to rock an updo on two separate occasions, and she first arrived at the Rocketman premiere on May 16 in an ethereal, sheer Dior Haute Couture white ball gown with large spirals of sun ray pleated tulle ruffles. The back was just as fabulous, as it was completely cutout, showing off her bare skin. Bella’s classic glam was the best part of her look, though,as the supermodel threw her brown hair into a sleek high bun, leaving one side of her hair slicked back and the other in a bouffant that was clipped back to the side, which was done by hairstylist, Danielle Priano. As for her makeup, Patrick Ta gave Bella a neutral look, adding a light burnt brown smokey eye, some mascara, a pretty soft matte brown lip and glowing gold highlighter, all from Dior Beauty. Just a day later, Bella arrived at the Pain and Glory premiere on May 17, in a sexy cutout red silk Roberto Cavalli gown with a massive slit on the side, which she paired with a super slicked back middle-parted bun done by Amanda Lee, who gave Bella an extra curly updo bun, with her hair slicked back so tight, not one hair was out of place. Her makeup, done by Hung Vanngo, was stunning as well, as she rocked a light red smokey eye and a bright red lip.

Taylor rocked a pretty little feminine updo when she was in Paris on May 25 in a floral yellow, $358 Self-Portrait mini dress with a short pleated skirt. Taylor accessorized her bright ensemble with a pair of custom Kallati Morganite Cluster Earrings, a Sydney Evan Gold & Pavé Diamond Double Heart Ring, and peep-toe, ankle-strap yellow Jimmy Choo Peachy Platform Sandals, a metallic silver manicure and pedicure, and a gorgeous updo. For her updo, Taylor chose to throw her blonde hair up into a soft bun, keeping her bangs out in front of her face, and leaving a few pieces of hair out of the bun on the sides, for an effortless look.

Selena Gomez, 26, also rocked a few sexy updos while at Cannes, but our favorite was when she arrived at the Palais des Festivals for The Dead Don’t Die premiere, which she stars in, on opening day, May 14, in a drop-dead-gorgeous white satin Louis Vuitton two-piece and Bulgari jewels. The best part of her look, though was her glam. Her hair was slicked back into a tight updo, done by Marissa Marino, who twisted the back of Selena’s hair into a gorgeous bun, leaving the crown of her head super gelled back and tight. Meanwhile, her makeup, done by Hung Vanngo, was a light sultry smokey eye, with extra thick, dark black cat eyeliner.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, knocked out two trends at once, when she rocked an updo at Vertical Entertainment’s Special Screening of her highly anticipated new film, Lying & Stealing, on Monday, June 17, proving that a messy bun can be fancy. Emily looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white Narciso Rodriguez Spring 2020 gown that was draped across her petite frame perfectly, featuring a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the bodice was loose-fitting and wrapped in the front. Emily chose to go au naturel with her hair, when she threw it up into a loose updo bun, parting the front of her hair in the middle, leaving two pieces out to frame her face. There were so many other stars who tried the updo hairstyle which you can see when you click through the gallery above!