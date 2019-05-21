While there have been a ton of gorgeous dresses at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, it’s been the glam that has truly stole the show & stars like Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid slayed their beauty looks.

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off on May 14 and since then, we have been seeing some of the most beautiful red carpet looks from the stars. Aside from the gorgeous gowns the celebs have been wearing, we have seriously been loving the hair and makeup looks thus far. Selena Gomez, 26, kicked things off when she she arrived at the Palais des Festivals for The Dead Don’t Die premiere, which she stars in, on opening day, May 14, in a drop-dead-gorgeous white satin Louis Vuitton two-piece. The sleeveless bralette and matching maxi skirt hugged Selena’s petite frame perfectly, while the bustier top showed off massive cleavage. Cinching in her tiny waist was a thick white leather belt, while the side had a plunging hip-high slit that showed off Selena’s toned legs. She topped her look off with Bulgari jewels including a stunning diamond choker necklace and a pair of metallic silver ankle-strap sandals. The best part of her look, though was her glam. Her hair was slicked back into a tight updo, done by Marissa Marino, who twisted the back of Selena’s hair into a gorgeous bun. Meanwhile, her makeup, done by Hung Vanngo, was a light sultry smokey eye, with extra thick, dark black cat eyeliner. She topped off her look with a bright red lip, which completely tied her whole look together, and a pretty nude manicure by Tom Bachik.

Another one of our favorite looks came from Bella Hadid, 22, who also chose to rock an updo on two separate occasions. Bella first arrived at the Rocketman premiere on May 16 in an ethereal, sheer Dior Haute Couture white ball gown with large spirals of sun ray pleated tulle ruffles. The back was just as fabulous, as it was completely cutout, showing off her bare skin. Bella accessorized the all-white look with a pair of bedazzled heels and the most dazzling diamonds, adding chandelier earrings, a layered diamond bangle and sparkly rings. As for Bella’s glam, it was so classic, as the supermodel threw her brown hair into a sleek high messy bun, leaving one side of her hair slicked back and the other in a bouffant that was clipped back to the side, which was done by hairstylist, Danielle Priano. As for her makeup, Patrick Ta gave Bella a neutral look, adding a light burnt brown smokey eye, some mascara, a pretty soft matte brown lip and glowing gold highlighter, all from Dior Beauty. Just a day later, Bella arrived at the Pain and Glory premiere on May 17, in a sexy cutout red silk Roberto Cavalli gown with a massive slit on the side, which she paired with a super slicked back middle-parted bun done by Amanda Lee, who gave Bella an extra curly updo bun. Her makeup, done by Hung Vanngo, was stunning as well, as she rocked a light red smokey eye and a bright red lip.

Elle Fanning, 21, has been absolutely slaying Cannes and her look from the Les Miserables premiere on May 15, was by far her best look to-date, as she donned a beautiful floral Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2019 gown. The gorgeous jacquard ‘Rose Borbonica’ dress featured layers of ruffles and an insanely plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist, as she went completely braless underneath. Elle topped her look off with Sophia Webster heels and Chopard jewels. Her makeup was done by Erin Ayanian Monroe, who dabbed on a light pink lip stain and glossy lids with wispy lashes. As for her hair, done by stylist, Jenda Alcorn, Elle threw her blonde hair into a low bun in the back with her blonde hair braided into a crown around her head, with gorgeous flowers nestled in the braid. The back of her bun featured more flowers, tucked away into her low chignon.

There were so many other gorgeous glam looks from the film festival — from Eva Longoria’s voluminous waves, to Rita Ora’s platinum blonde ponytail — click through the gallery above to see all of the best beauty looks from the 2019 Cannes Film Festival!