Amber Heard V. Bella Hadid In Sexy Red High Slit Gowns At Cannes – Which Was Your Fave?

Amber Heard & Bella Hadid both looked gorgeous in sexy red thigh-high slit gowns at the ‘Pain and Glory’ premiere at Cannes on May 17 – which look was your favorite?

Amber Heard, 33, arrived at the Pain and Glory premiere at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 17, when she looked stunning in a deep red, Mikado silk Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2019 Pret-A-Porter Collection gown featuring an asymmetrical ruffled bodice. The gorgeous gown was one-shoulder and the entire bodice and sleeve featured layers of silk ruffles, while her other arm was left bare. Cinching in her tiny waist was a long belt that was tied in a ribbon off to the side, while the skirt of the dress was flowy and ended in the middle of her calves. The best part of Amber’s look was by far the high slit on the side of her leg which showed off her amazingly toned legs which were in thigh-high, skintight red leather, matching Elie Saab heeled boots. Amber couldn’t help but show off her legs in the boots, as she kept moving her dress to the side to show off her sexy pins through the slit. She topped her look off with gorgeous glam, opting to slick back her straight hair, adding a bouffant to the front and clipping back one side, while adding a dramatic bold red lip and a gorgeous pair of massive dangling diamond and ruby Chopard earrings.

Bella Hadid, 22, also attended the premiere in an equally stunning, red high slit gown. The supermodel stuck to her usual sexy style when she stepped out on the carpet in a skintight, bright red silk gown with an asymmetrical neckline and one shoulder. Around her neck was the halter neck of the dress which was completely covered in intricate beading and sequins. The bodice of the dress featured a ruched material, while the entire side was cutout, revealing Bella’s insanely toned abs and tiny waist. Meanwhile, the side of the gown featured an insanely plunging slit that started all the way up at her hips, revealing her super long, lean legs, as the rest of the dress flowed out into a long train. As if the dress wasn’t sexy enough, the entire back was cutout all the way down to her tailbone, revealing her bare skin, and the back of the gorgeous beaded sleeves. Bella accessorized her look with simple bronze ankle-strap high heels, a deep red lip, and a slicked back updo, parted in the middle with an extra curly bun.

Both of these stunning ladies looked amazing on the carpet in their dresses and we can’t decide which look was our favorite. Aside from these looks, both ladies have been slaying their Cannes red carpet outfits. Bella arrived at the Rocketman premiere on May 16 in an ethereal, sheer Dior Haute Couture white ball gown with large spirals of sun ray pleated tulle ruffles. The back was just as fabulous, as it was completely cutout, showing off her bare skin. Bella accessorized the all-white look with a pair of bedazzled heels and the most dazzling diamonds, adding chandelier earrings, a layered diamond bangle and sparkly rings.

Amber on the other hand, headed to the Les Miserables premiere on May 15, when she donned a long-sleeve white sequin Claes Iversen Spring 2018 Couture gown with long, cutout sleeves that draped all the way to the floor. The sheer dress hugged her frame perfectly, while one side of the frock had a plummeting slit that started all the way at the top of her hip, showing off her bare, toned leg. She accessorized the look with a huge brown leather belt that cinched in her tiny waist, a pair of clear studded Christian Louboutin Spikoo Pumps and stunning Chopard jewelry featuring dangling diamond earrings and a gorgeous diamond choker necklace.