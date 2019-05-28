Taylor Swift, Kate Middleton & More Stars Rocking Flirty Floral Outfits For Spring — See Pics

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. With spring officially here, the stars are whipping out all of their flower patterned outfits and are styling their looks perfectly.

Florals are an absolute wardrobe staple for spring, whether it’s a dress, skirt, or top – you can’t go wrong with the feminine pattern. One thing’s for sure about floral, it never goes out of style, which is why so many celebrities wear the pattern over and over again, while managing to still look super stylish. Taylor Swift, 29, just rocked the trend when she was in Paris on Saturday, May 25 in a floral yellow, $358 Self-Portrait mini dress. The long-sleeve silky frock was a bright yellow hue with pink and navy flowers all over it. Her dress featured a high neck and a super tight bodice, while the skirt of the mini was cinched in, highlighting her tiny waist. The skirt was pleated on the front, while the hem flowed into two-tone patterned, flowy ruffles. Taylor accessorized her bright ensemble with a pair of custom Kallati morganite cluster earrings and peep-toe, ankle-strap yellow Jimmy Choo Peachy Platform Sandals, a metallic silver manicure and pedicure, and a gorgeous updo with her blonde bangs kept out in front of her face.

Kate Middleton, 37, also opted to wear a gorgeous floral dress when she arrived at the annual Chelsea Flower Show on May 20, wearing a pretty blue dress by British label, Erdem. Kate’s maxi dress was stunning, as it was covered in gorgeous blue flowers, featuring a high-neck and three-quarter sleeves. The bodice featured a high-neck that was outlined in white crochet, while the sleeves of the dress had ruffled cuffs. Cinching in her tiny waist was a white crochet belt, as the rest of the dress flowed into a long ruffled skirt, ending at her ankles. Kate topped her look off with a pair of nude suede Stuart Weitzman espadrille wedges and massive floral diamond stud earrings. The best part of Kate’s look was without a doubt her new hairstyle. Kate is known for her perfect blowouts, but for this occasion, she opted to switch up her look. She twisted both sides of her hair back into pretty braids, clipping them in the back, letting the rest of her hair flow out into beautiful waves.

The best part about florals is that the pattern can be worn on basically anything, which is what Katy Perry, 34, proved when she rocked a bold floral jumpsuit while in London on May 1. The singer donned a bright yellow and orange Simon Miller Spring 2019 Winter Blossom Jumpsuit which featured a button down top with three-quarter sleeves, a cinched in waist, and straight leg pants. The one-piece came with a matching denim jacket which she had draped over her arm, as she also accessorized with a Hermes Epsom Candy Birkin Bag in Rose Jaipur and a pair of slip-on white Katy Perry Mindez Sandals.

Another look we loved came from Reese Witherspoon, 43, when she was out with her son Deacon Phillippe, in Los Angeles on March 28. Reese donned a knee-length, bright yellow Draper James Floral V-Neck Button Front Dress in Vidalia Yellow Floral with a jean jacket on top, paired with white Adidas Originals Stan Smith Leather Sneakers, a tan leather Draper James Leather Reversible Mini Tote and black Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses. There are so many other celebs who have rocked florals for spring, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.