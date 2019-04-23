The latest spring trend taking Hollywood by storm is slip dresses with sneakers, and some of our fave celebs have been rocking the look lately.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, was a ray of sunshine when she went grocery shopping in LA on April 22, wearing a sexy yellow slip dress. The silk midi Olivia Von Halle Issa Slip Dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a plunging v-neckline that showed off some cleavage, as she went completely braless underneath, but her bright yellow frock was a bit baggy and loose on her svelte frame. She accessorized with a pair of black cat-eye Oliver Peoples Bianka Sunglasses, a long pendant necklace, and her go-to white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers. The model’s slip dress reminds us a lot of the yellow silk frock she donned to Marc Jacobs’ wedding in New York City on April 6. Her look for the wedding was much more dressed up as she donned a buttery silk yellow Saks Potts dress with a choker neck and a plunging neckline that she went completely braless under, showing off insane cleavage, paired with gold metallic Jimmy Choo ankle-strap sandals.

Another celeb that just tried the trend was Kylie Jenner, 21, while she was out furniture shopping with her beau, Travis Scott, 27, on April 22 in West Hollywood. Kylie donned a champagne silk slip dress with a v-neckline and a form-fitting skirt with a plunging slit on the side that started at her hip. On top of the sexy dress she opted to wear a crisp white blazer, which is also right on trend. Topping her look off were a pair of chunky Chanel Logo Triple White Sneakers and a small, $710 L’AFSHAR Ida bag in pearl iridescent white. Kylie’s sisters rocked the trend over the weekend when the KarJenners headed to Coachella to see Kanye West perform his Sunday Service on Easter, April 21, when they all dressed up in silk white gowns for the ceremony. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, opted to wear a sheer white spaghetti-strap Silk Laundry 90’s Silk Slip Dress in Ivory with a low-cut neckline. The low neck showed off ample cleavage, which was pouring out of the top of the dress, as she paired the slinky long dress with a pair of white leather Timberland boots and a skinny pair of wire sunglasses. Khloe Kardashian, 34, opted to wear a slinky $795 champagne Orseund Iris Ruched Satin Dress which had drawstrings on both sides allowing her to adjust the length of the dress, which she did when she pulled up one side, making the midi dress asymmetrical and much shorter on one side. She paired her dress with a pair of unlaced tan Timberland boots, which she kept open, and a pair of oversized black square sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, 23, opted to wear something very similar to Kourtney when she threw on a silk white thin-strapped Nili Lotan Isabella Cami tucked into a Nili Lotan Azalea Maxi Skirt, making it look like a dress. The camisole top bunched over, flowing into a long, slinky maxi skirt, with an insanely plunging slit on the side that showed off her amazingly long legs. She paired the dress with a pair of tan, chunky Yeezy 500 Desert Rat Sneakers, Gentle Monster Chapssal Sunglasses, and big gold swirl Misho Mini Configure Mismatched Hoop Earrings.

Kendall’s BFF, Hailey Baldwin, 22, got the memo when she also attended Kanye’s Sunday Service at Coachella. The recently married model donned a slinky, 100% silk Bec & Bridge Classic Midi Dress in Gold, which featured a scoop neckline that Hailey went braless under. She cinched in the waist of the skinny strapped dress with a black Versace Tribute Leather Belt, and paired the fancy dress with a pair of white Adidas Continental Sneakers. She accessorized her look with chunky gold Jennifer Fisher Jamma Hoop Earrings and oversized black Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses. Click through the gallery above to see all of the stars who have tried the trend recently.