Fashion
Hollywood Life

Kendall, Kourtney, & Khloe Kardashian Rock Sexy White Gowns At Easter Sunday Service — Pics

Kardashian Outfits
Marksman / MEGA
Los angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives in style for Sunday Services at Kanye West's church. The reality star and fashion designer drove up in her G-Wagon, and sported a long-grey coat over her figure-skimming jeans.Pictured: khloe kardashianBACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HAYK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian hang out at Coachella with other celebs including Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino and Supermodel Shanina Shaik in Indio, CA. 21 Apr 2019 Pictured: Hailey Baldwin hung out with Kendall Jenner and the rest of the KardasKendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian hang out at Coachella with other celebs including Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino and Supermodel Shanina Shaik in Indio, CA. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA403733_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim & Khloe Kardashian were spotted leaving Kanye West's 'Church Sunday Services' at Coachella in Indio, CA, Kim was spotted holding daughter North West, and as well as her nieces and nephews as she ran upto the hilltop where her famous rapper husband was performing, Khloe was seen walking hand in hand with nephew Mason. 21 Apr 2019 Pictured: Kim & Khloe Kardashian were spotted leaving Kanye West's 'Church Sunday Services' at Coachella in Indio, CA, Kim was spotted holding daughter North West, and as well as her nieces and nephews as she ran upto the hilltop where her famous rapper husband was performing, Khloe was seen walking hand in hand with nephew Mason. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA403735_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian hang out at Coachella with other celebs including Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino and Supermodel Shanina Shaik in Indio, CA. 21 Apr 2019 Pictured: Hailey Baldwin hung out with Kendall Jenner and the rest of the KardasKendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian hang out at Coachella with other celebs including Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino and Supermodel Shanina Shaik in Indio, CA. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA403733_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.

The KarJenner clan headed to Coachella weekend two in their Easter outfits, as Kanye West performed his Sunday Service at the festival on April 21.

This week’s Sunday Service was different than usual, considering Kanye West performed at Coachella, so the Kardashian and Jenners followed him to Palm Springs to celebrate Easter. The Kardashians love getting dolled up for Easter, and this year, the girls dressed up, but put a twist on their holiday outfits. Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner, all dressed up in silk white gowns for the ceremony on Sunday, April 21. Kourtney, 40, opted to wear a sheer white satin spaghetti-strap gown with a low-cut neckline. The low neck showed off ample cleavage, which was pouring out of the top of the dress, as she paired the slinky long dress with a pair of white leather Timberland boots and a skinny pair of wire sunglasses.

Khloe, 34, opted to wear a slinky $795 champagne Orseund Iris Ruched Satin Dress which had drawstrings on both sides allowing her to adjust the length of the dress. Khloe did just that when she pulled up one side, making the midi dress asymmetrical and much shorter on one side. She paired her dress with a pair of unlaced tan Timberland boots, which she kept open, and a pair of oversized black square sunglasses. She also threw a tiny little lavender cardigan draped around her neck, just in case she got chilly.

Meanwhile, Kendall, 23, opted to wear something very similar to Kourtney when she threw on a silk white thin-strapped gown with a camisole top that bunched over, flowing into a long, slinky maxi skirt. The skirt of the dress featured an insanely plunging slit on the side that started all the way at her hip. She paired the dress with a pair of tan, chunky Yeezy sneakers, black cat-eye sunglasses, and big gold swirl earrings. The best part of Kendall’s look, though, was without a doubt her gorgeous beach waves. Kendall’s hair is usually done down, sleek and straight, but for this occasion, she parted her hair in the middle into effortless waves. We love that all three sisters opted to wear fancy white dresses paired with casual footwear like boots and sneakers. It was such a cool twist on their fancy Easter get-ups.

Kardashian Outfits
Kendall Jenner and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, all donned gorgeous silk white dresses to Easter Sunday Service at Coachella on April 21. (Marksman / MEGA)

Aside from Kourt, Khloe, and Kendall, the other sisters looked just as fabulous. Kim, 38, rocked a tight sleeveless baby blue turtleneck crop top paired with a high-waisted light blue maxi skirt that was ruched at her hips. While Kylie, 21, opted to wear a short-sleeve white crinkled maxi dress with sneakers.