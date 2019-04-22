The KarJenner clan headed to Coachella weekend two in their Easter outfits, as Kanye West performed his Sunday Service at the festival on April 21.

This week’s Sunday Service was different than usual, considering Kanye West performed at Coachella, so the Kardashian and Jenners followed him to Palm Springs to celebrate Easter. The Kardashians love getting dolled up for Easter, and this year, the girls dressed up, but put a twist on their holiday outfits. Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner, all dressed up in silk white gowns for the ceremony on Sunday, April 21. Kourtney, 40, opted to wear a sheer white satin spaghetti-strap gown with a low-cut neckline. The low neck showed off ample cleavage, which was pouring out of the top of the dress, as she paired the slinky long dress with a pair of white leather Timberland boots and a skinny pair of wire sunglasses.

Khloe, 34, opted to wear a slinky $795 champagne Orseund Iris Ruched Satin Dress which had drawstrings on both sides allowing her to adjust the length of the dress. Khloe did just that when she pulled up one side, making the midi dress asymmetrical and much shorter on one side. She paired her dress with a pair of unlaced tan Timberland boots, which she kept open, and a pair of oversized black square sunglasses. She also threw a tiny little lavender cardigan draped around her neck, just in case she got chilly.

Meanwhile, Kendall, 23, opted to wear something very similar to Kourtney when she threw on a silk white thin-strapped gown with a camisole top that bunched over, flowing into a long, slinky maxi skirt. The skirt of the dress featured an insanely plunging slit on the side that started all the way at her hip. She paired the dress with a pair of tan, chunky Yeezy sneakers, black cat-eye sunglasses, and big gold swirl earrings. The best part of Kendall’s look, though, was without a doubt her gorgeous beach waves. Kendall’s hair is usually done down, sleek and straight, but for this occasion, she parted her hair in the middle into effortless waves. We love that all three sisters opted to wear fancy white dresses paired with casual footwear like boots and sneakers. It was such a cool twist on their fancy Easter get-ups.

Aside from Kourt, Khloe, and Kendall, the other sisters looked just as fabulous. Kim, 38, rocked a tight sleeveless baby blue turtleneck crop top paired with a high-waisted light blue maxi skirt that was ruched at her hips. While Kylie, 21, opted to wear a short-sleeve white crinkled maxi dress with sneakers.