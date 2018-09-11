Selena Gomez, Elsa Hosk & More Celebs Looking Sexy In Satin Slip Dresses

If Selena Gomez’s new Coach collection is anything to go by, then silky slip dresses are here to stay. See celebs like Selena, Elsa Hosk, and Rihanna rocking the lingerie-inspired look!

We love a lingerie-inspired trend, which is why we are so here for slip dresses this fall. The silky ensemble has been receiving a lot of love lately by everyone from Zendaya to Mandy Moore. Whether you’re into short dresses or a longer, lacier take on the trend, there are tons of ways to style a slip dress and look chic AF.

When you think the term “outfit repeater” you probably think of Kate Sanders making fun of Lizzie McGuire’s eighth grade graduation look in The Lizzie McGuire Movie. But it’s no longer 2003, and wearing the same dress more than once means that you really love your look. So now when you think “outfit repeater,” your mind should really start thinking about Selena Gomez who has been seen in the same slip dress not once, not twice, but four times this summer.

We can’t say we blame the “Back To You” hitmaker for going back to her lilac Coach x Selena Gomez Slip Dress with Lace Trim from her capsule collection with the brand. She designed it – of course she loves it! The first time she wore the $495 dress was for a print campaign for the line that came out on Aug. 8. She was then spotted in it again in the campaign video which she shared on Instagram later that month. The outfit saw the light of day once again on her October cover of ELLE. Finally, she re-wore the delicate dress for a meet-and-greet at a Coach store at The Grove in Los Angeles on Sept. 5.

Selena’s exact dress is available at Neiman Marcus and comes in sizes 0 to 14, has a nylon lining and an empire waist. The midi-length piece also features a v-neckline and a side-split hem. But Sel isn’t the only celeb who’s been rocking slip dresses lately. Elsa Hosk took a trip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Aug. 12 while wearing a fuchsia slip dress by Dannijo that retails for $195. Looking for even more style inspo? Then get clicking through our gallery above!