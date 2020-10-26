Emily Ratajkowski Pregnant With 1st Child: Model, 29, Debuts Baby Bump in Slip Dress For Vogue

Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant! The model made the surprise announcement in a new essay for Vogue, sharing how ‘surprisingly unbothered’ she is to know the gender of her child.

Emily Ratajkowski is going to be a first-time mom. The 29-year-old model shared the exciting news that she and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, are expecting their first little one in a new essay the model penned for Vogue. In the essay, Emily detailed why she and her husband have chosen to keep the gender of their child a secret, rather than learning it at all.

Emily took to Instagram to share the visual cover of the Vogue issue, featuring the model cradling her bump. “Grateful & growing,” she began her caption. “Thank you [Vogue] for this very special cover.” Emily looked positively radiant in the image, which you can see here. But her essay showcased something so vulnerable about the soon-to-be first-time mom, and why she and her husband are being less forthcoming about the details of her pregnancy.

“I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be,” Emily admitted in her October 26 essay. “As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real,” she continued.

The model continued to use her platform to mull through a lot of difficult ideas about gendered stereotypes and what it means to raise a boy or raise a girl. She even discussed how “terrified” she is “of inadvertently cultivating the carelessness and the lack of awareness that are so convenient for men. It feels much more daunting to create an understanding of privilege in a child than to teach simple black-and-white morality. How do I raise a child who learns to like themself while also teaching them about their position of power in the world?”

But the gorgeous mom-to-be shifted focus back on the incredible journey in front of her, marveling at what her body is going through. “I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control,” she wrote. “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

Emily and her husband, Sebastian, wed in 2018 in a private ceremony. The couple have often been spotted in New York and Los Angeles, as well as sharing their affection for one another on their respective social media accounts. Emily, an ardent activist who uses her platform to draw awareness to vital causes, looked positively stunning on her Vogue cover. We’re so incredibly excited for Emily and Sebastian and cannot wait to see the couple’s journey as Emily’s pregnancy progresses.