Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In Matching Quarantine Outfits With Husband

Emily Ratajkowski did a sexy shoot for her swimwear brand’s new his and her line of beach shirts and trunks. Her husband joined Em in the pics, as she flaunted her killer abs by leaving her top unbuttoned.

Emily Ratajkowski shared some insanely hot chest-baring pics to her Instagram, but made sure to remind any lusty fans that she’s off the market and a happily married woman. The 28-year-old Inamorata swimwear owner included hunky husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 39, in her brand’s latest campaign, since it is devoted to his and hers matching beach shirts and unisex trunks. In the four pics Em posted to her Instagram page on May 19, the first two were devoted to her killer body and her hubby’s admiration of it. You can check out the photos here.

In the opening photo, the couple is standing at the foot of their white comforter-covered bed while turned to the side to smile and gaze into each other’s eyes. They’re each wearing matching lavender and green printed shirts and trunks, with splashes of black and white leopard print and gold chain patterns that are a slight Versace nod. Em’s top is completely unbuttoned and she positioned it so that it is open and showing the right side of her bare bosom. In the next photo, Sebastian remains standing in the same position while his model wife takes a step back to show how her outfit looks from the front. With the shirt still unbuttoned, Emily flaunts her amazing tight abs and plenty of cleavage in the process. Sebastian continues his same adoring gaze upon his gorgeous wife, as she looks at him playfully.

The next two pics are more family friendly, as Emily has tied the shirt at her waist, thus not flashing any of her chest. The couple is seen standing and kissing in the doorway to their sunny outdoor deck, still in their matching outfits. The last photo is extra romantic, as Sebastian is holding his wife up in his strong arms, as he closes his eyes and has his lips puckered to go in for a kiss. Emily captioned the pics, “His & Hers. Finally @inamoratawoman for you AND yours! I’m so excited about this drop. Shop our shirts and (swimmable) shorts,” and included a link in her bio on how to purchase them.

Emily also shared how one set of men’s shirts and trunks come in patterns that match an existing bikini top in her collection. Em’s tiny waist was on display as she modeled the top that tied in the front, with a pair of long trunks in place of bikini bottoms. Seb wore a matching pair in a shorter style. She noted that both shorts are “swimmable” in her caption, and twinning outfits on a couple has never looked this sexy!