Emily Ratajkowski Kisses Husband Sebastian As They Enjoy Fresh Air With Their Pup — See PDA Pic

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband of two years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, enjoyed some time walking by the beach with their dog, Colombo. The couple even stole a kiss during their outing!

Quarantine is clearly bringing Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, closer together each and every day! The couple was spotted in the early evening on May 12 enjoying some fresh air and a break from inside their Los Angeles home, walking their German Shepherd Colombo near the beach. The Gone Girl actress, 28, tied a hoodie around her waist and wore a T-shirt and comfortable olive green pants and sneakers, while Sebastian sported a long-sleeve blue shirt with detailed design and a pair of tangerine-hued pants and black sneakers. The couple took in the last glimpse of the sun before it set and enjoyed some refreshments from the trunk of their Tesla X.

Emily and Sebastian were initially quarantining together in their New York City apartment before making the decision to fly back to Los Angeles and be closer to Emily’s family on April 8. Prior to their trip back to LA, Sebastian moonlighted as Emily’s photographer for a sexy photoshoot for British GQ! Emily’s husband captured the stunning model in nothing but a a T-shirt featuring Senator Bernie Sanders‘ photo and the phrase ‘Rage Against The Machine’ printed on it. Emily stood against the cream-colored brick wall of their home and struck a fierce, powerful pose while showing off her T-shirt.

But the sexy cover photo was merely a tease compared to the thoughtful words that Emily shared on what she believes makes a hero for the outlet’s June 2020 issue. A hero is “someone who goes up against systems of power” and “fights the status quo even when it’s difficult or inconvenient,” Emily shared with the outlet. “As a culture, we’re really quick to celebrate or congratulate a celebrity who uses their platform for good, and that’s cool, but often we overlook incredible people who do amazing work for their community and for the world at large.”

Emily, who is no stranger to using her platform to take a stance on social issues and politics, also shared with the outlet the hero she has come to greatly admire during this difficult time. “One of those people is a woman called April Grayson, who I was lucky enough to speak on the phone with last week about the health and safety of incarcerated women and girls during this global pandemic,” Emily said. “April knows the terrors of being incarcerated first-hand and she’s dedicated her life very courageously to advocating for those behind bars.” Although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Emily to make adjustments to her life, the model is still standing firm in her beliefs with her supportive husband by her side every step of the way.