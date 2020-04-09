See Pic
Hollywood Life

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks NYC’s ‘Refrain From Travel’ Suggestion & Catches A Flight At JFK – Pic

Music & Sports Editor

What about ‘shelter in place’ is hard to understand, Emily Ratajkowski? The model decided to break quarantine to catch a flight out of NYC with her husband and beloved dog, Colombo.

Against the Center for Disease Control’s suggestion that “residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel,” Emily Ratajkowski, 28, boarded a flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport on Apr. 8. Emily – IN PICTURES YOU CAN SEE HERE – arrived at JFK wearing a facemask, protective gloves, a black baseball cap, and some comfy heather-grey sweats. She wasn’t ditching NYC by herself, as the model/actress was with her beloved dog, Colombo, and her also-beloved husband, Sebastian Bear-MClard, according to Daily Mail. Emily’s destination is currently unknown, but HollywoodLife has reached out to her camp for clarification and will update this post when further information is made available.

Before her flight out of JFK, Emily and her fam were handling the quarantine blues the best they could. She previously posted a video compilation of herself toasting…herself…in her bathroom mirror. She appeared in various stages of dressed/undressed, drinking everything from coffee to wine. “#stayhome,” she captioned it. She also posted a half-naked selfie with Colombo, in which she said, “He’s so sick of the snuggles.”

Speaking of getting “sick,” the CDC website says that the agency “does not generally issue advisories or restrictions for travel within the United States,” but in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve issued some guidelines for domestic travel for Americans. However, Emily and the rest of NYC should probably stay put, if they can. As of Apr. 9, the city reported 4,260 people have died from coronavirus, according to the NY Daily News (the state of New York claims 4,695 NYC residents died from the disease.) Plus, there have been 80,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This outbreak is why the CDC “urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.”

Previously, Emily maintained social distancing with her hubby and dog while taking Colombo out for a walk. She and her pooch took a stroll on Mar. 22, seeing all the sights and smelling all the smells of a semi-abandoned Manhattan. During this walk, she maintained her normal glamour by wearing a pair of jeans and a black sweater with an oversized tan Max Mara Jago Coat.