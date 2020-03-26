Fashion
Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber & More Stars In Comfy Coats Out Walking Dogs & Getting Fresh Air

Some of our fave stars have been braving the coronavirus pandemic by getting fresh air & walking their dogs in some seriously stylish coats & everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Kaia Gerber has rocked the look!

While the coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm and put us all in self-isolation, some of our favorite celebrities have been leaving the house to get some fresh air while rocking stylish coats. From Emily Ratajkowski, 28, Kaia Gerber, 18, the stars have been looking chic in all sorts of outerwear and we rounded up all of their best looks, which you can see when you click through the gallery above! Emily took her dog, Colombo, for a walk in NYC on March 22 when she rocked a pair of jeans and a black sweater with an oversized tan Max Mara Jago Coat on top. The long peacoat featured a tie belt that was cinched around her tiny waist. She accessorized her look with a pair of white Nike Air Max Sneakers and Versace Ve4365Q Sunglasses.

Kaia went for a walk in LA on March 17 when she rocked a pair of black leggings with Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers and an oversized black vintage varsity jacket. The bomber had a ton of patches sewn on with a giant red D on the side. She accessorized her look with a white beanie and high white socks.

Jennifer Lawrence looked amazing when she was out in NYC on Nov. 25 rocking her new favorite tan jacket – the Toteme Annecy Coat in Caramel. The long peacoat is floor-length and features two baggy lapels. She topped her look off with a Co Cashmere Boxy Sweater, Dior Sostellaire 1 Square Sunglasses, and a pair of The Row Zipped Boots.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, 24, has been rocking a slew of fabulous coats this season and one of our favorites was when she was out in New York City on Nov. 16 rocking a black Magda Butrym Ohio Leather Coat with a red fur collar. She styled the leather trench coat with a pair of black Paris Georgia Bootleg Trousers, white Adidas Eqt Gazelle Shoes, black Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Sunglasses, and dazzling Rachel Katz Jewelry Mini Marquis Earrings.

Gigi Hadid is one of our biggest style icons and she’s been wearing a ton of great coats this fall. She wore a yellow plaid coat while arriving in Toyko, Japan on Nov. 13 — plaid is one of the biggest trends of the fall. On Nov. 6 in New York, Gigi wore a Tod’s coat that she originally wore on the runway while carrying a cute little puppy! Its neutral color palette means it matches almost any outfit.

Ashley Tisdale wore a leopard coat while leaving Good Morning America in New York on Nov. 12. Also, in New York, Kerry Washington bundled up in an Olivia Pope-inspired belted coat while at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Oct. 29. Cardi B turned heads wearing the Saks Potts Lime Green fur trim coat at the Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Power Players event in New York in late September.

For a casual stroll through the forest while on their royal tour, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, walked through the Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua, New Zealand, wearing a Norrona puffer jacket. Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in green at the National Service to mark the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey in London on Nov. 11. See all the best coats so far this season in the gallery attached above!