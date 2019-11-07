Teddy Coats: Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian & 10 More Stars Bundled Up In The Cozy Fall Jacket

One of the hottest celebrity trends this fall is the teddy coat & everyone from Selena Gomez to Kim Kardashian has tried out the cozy look in stylish ways!

Whenever fall rolls around, there’s always a bunch of new fashion trends, especially new jackets. This year, the celebs have been loving teddy coats – a soft fuzzy jacket – and stars like Selena Gomez, 27, and Kim Kardashian, 39, have been rocking the look. Selena looked super casual but chic when she was out in LA on November 5 rocking a skintight, faded snakeskin print Leset Sophia Sleeveless Mock-Neck T-shirt with a pair of high-waisted baggy mom jeans. She topped her look off with an oversized white American Eagle Faux Sherpa Jacket, which she chose to keep open, and a pair of white Puma Gv Special+ Sneakers.

Aside from Selena, Kim has also rocked the trend many times in two different ways – long and short. One of our favorite looks from her was when she was out in LA on March 21 rocking a pair of skintight gray Yeezy leggings with a matching gray high-neck crop top and a cropped, oversized fluffy gray teddy coat on top. She completed her monochromatic look with a pair of Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Tephra Sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, just tried out the trend when she was out and about in New York City on October 8. Emily threw on a pair of baggy wide-leg red denim pants with an oversized tan I.Am.Gia Pixie Teddy Jacket on top. She accessorized her casual look with a pair of white Veja Esplar Sneakers and black cat-eye sunglasses. Hailey Baldwin, 22, has also rocked the trend in a few different ways and one of our favorites was back in March when she was out in NYC. Hailey was wearing head-to-toe tan featuring baggy Drew House Skidoodle Sweatpants with a matching Drew House Skidoodle Hoodie, and a stunning long Prada Belted Shearling Coat on top. She topped her look off with Adidas x Oyster Holdings Twinstrike Oyster Sneakers and her favorite Celine Cl41732 Sunglasses.

Another one of our favorite celebs who has rocked the teddy coat trend was Rihanna, 31, when she was in NYC on Oct. 11. Rihanna wore a pair of ivory Off-White Diagonal Stripe Detail Trackpants with a cream Acne Ocilia Jacket and a tan Celine Shearling Sleeveless Jacket on top. She topped her cozy look off with a pair of Versace White Medusa Biggie Sunglasses, a Bottega Veneta the Pouch Crocodile Clutch, a Dior Book Tote, a Djula Sliced Diamond Chain Necklace, and a pair of Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 1 Sneakers.

There have been so many other celebs who have tried out the trend and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!