Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid & More Celebs Looking Fabulous In Jeans & Blazers For Fall

Fall is in the air & some of our favorite celebrities have been loving the jeans with blazers trend & we rounded up all of the gorgeous stars who have been trying out the look!

Blazers are an absolute fall staple and so is denim, which is why all of our favorite stars are pairing the two pieces together to create the hottest trend of the season. There are so many different ways to wear a blazer and jeans, which stars like Emily Ratajkowski, 28, and Bella Hadid, 22, have proved. Whether it’s dressed up or dressed down, the trend is super chic and we rounded up all of the stars who have slayed the look, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. Emily looked fabulous when she was out in NYC on Oct. 10, taking her dog Colombo for a walk, wearing an oversized tan blazer with extra-wide lapels. Under the blazer, she threw on a pair of high-waisted, fitted mom jeans with a skintight white turtleneck tucked in. She cinched in her tiny waist with a zebra printed belt and topped her look off with brown leather heeled booties.

Bella, of course, tried out the trend as well, while she was in Paris on Sept. 30. She threw on a pair of high-waisted jeans tucked into black leather Prada Platform Moto Boots. Bella rocked a bubblegum pink Vivienne Westwood Spring 2020 button-down shirt, half-tucked into the front of her jeans, with a matching pink blazer on top. She accessorized her outfit with a Chrome Hearts Safety Pin Earring, a ’47 New York Yankees Hat, and Oliver Peoples Daveigh Sunglasses.

Aside from Emily, another one of our fave celebrities who tried out the trend recently was Sofia Richie, 21, at the Kate Somerville 15th Anniversary Party in LA on Oct. 10. Sofia rocked the trend in a seriously sexy way when she threw on a super oversized black Saint Laurent Two Button Gabardine Blazer styled with a pair of baggy Rolla’s Classic Straight 90S Blue Jeans with cuffed hems. Sofia proved the trend can be unbelievably sexy when she chose to wear nothing beneath the jacket except for a black bra which showed off ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a pair of skinny black Stuart Weitzman Nudist Heels.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, in LA on Oct. 9. She channeled Princess Diana when she threw on a pair of skintight cream skinny jeans with an oversized Cornell University sweatshirt and a plaid Jill Sander Off Centre Fastening Blazer draped over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a pair of bright red Bottega Veneta Quilted Leather Sandals, a Balenciaga Hourglass Xs Top Handle Bag, and Jennifer Fisher Mini Samira Hoop Earrings.

There have been so many celebs looking gorgeous while trying out the trend and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!