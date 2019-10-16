Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid & 20 More Stars Rocking Skinny Jeans & Jackets This Fall – See Pics

Fall is here & some of our favorite stars are swapping their mini dresses for jeans with jackets & everyone from Kaia Gerber to Gigi Hadid has been trying out the trend.

Now that we’ve officially transitioned seasons, celebrities have been embracing the hottest fall trend – denim. While there are tons of different denim trends to try, one classic look that everyone from Kaia Gerber, 18, to Gigi Hadid, 24, has been trying, is jeans with a sweater or jacket. Kaia was out in SoHo in NYC on October 11 when she threw on a pair of skintight dark wash skinny jeans. She paired the tight pants with mid-calf black leather Frye Harness 12R Boots, a black sweater, and an oversized black leather and suede jacket on top, choosing to keep it unzipped. Meanwhile, just two days later on Oct. 13, the model stepped out with her mom, Cindy Crawford, 53, in NYC, when Kaia opted to wear a baggier pair of high-waisted blue jeans with a black sweater, a black Danielle Guizo Belted Leather Trench Coat, white Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers, and a ’47 New York Yankees Hat.

Supermodel Gigi has been rocking jeans with sweaters and jackets a ton lately and one of our favorite looks from her was in Paris on Sept. 25. She rocked a pair of high-waisted, fitted Levi’s Eb Denim Og Reinvented Jeans with frayed hems, styled with a long-sleeve Story Mfg. Grateful Tie Dye Tee, a brown Longchamp Cap Sleeve Leather Vest on top, Memory of a Lifetime Burgundy Cowboy Boots, a Mango Croc Effect Bag, and Tejesta Jpg Japanese Gold Sunglasses.

Another one of our fave celebs to try out the trend was Hailey Baldwin, 22, in LA on Oct. 9. She channeled Princess Diana when she threw on a pair of skintight cream skinny jeans with an oversized Cornell University Sweatshirt and a plaid Jill Sander Off Centre Fastening Blazer draped over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a pair of bright red Bottega Veneta Quilted Leather Sandals, a Balenciaga Hourglass Xs Top Handle Bag, and Jennifer Fisher Mini Samira Hoop Earrings.

Bella Hadid, 22, of course, tried out the trend as well, while she was in Paris on Sept. 30. She threw on a pair of high-waisted jeans tucked into black leather Prada Platform Moto Boots. Bella rocked a bubblegum pink Vivienne Westwood Spring 2020 button-down shirt, half-tucked into the front of her jeans, with a matching pink blazer on top. She accessorized her outfit with a Chrome Hearts Safety Pin Earring, a ’47 New York Yankees Hat, and Oliver Peoples Daveigh Sunglasses.

There have been so many other celebrities rocking jeans with jackets and sweaters this fall and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above.