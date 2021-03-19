8 Flare Jeans To Elongate Your Legs This Fall Like Super Model Kaia Gerber

Change up your typical skinny jeans, straight leg, jegging-type denim look by adding flare jeans into your wardrobe, like Kaia Gerber!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As we transition from colder months to warm weather fashion, celebs are rocking flare jeans and bell bottom jeans! Plus, the TikTokers said we can’t wear skinny jeans anymore, so we need some options! Taking on the ’70s retro look, flare jeans were popularized by Sonny and Cher in the US when the couple wore them frequently on their TV show. The bell bottom jeans were then reintroduced in the ’90s, with the flare being slightly smaller at the ankle, under the name “bootcut.” Now, flare jeans are vogue once more, with stars like Kaia Gerber rocking the trend quite often!

In the fall, Kaia was spotted out and about and opted for a pair of Celine Jane Flared Jeans. She paired the wide-leg pants with a black blazer from Frame and a pair of Frye Veronica Combat Boots. The effortless look was the perfect transitional ensemble to go from the warm summer months into the crisp fall!

The model has rocked this trend all year, proving that these flare jeans truly are transitional. Throughout the European fashion weeks in February 2020, she wore an array of flare jeans, all making her model-long legs look even more gazelle-like. While prancing around Milan, Kaia opted for another pair of the Celine Mid-Rise Flare Jeans, which she paired with the brown suede Celine Tournon Jacket. We absolutely love how she made the overall look even more casual by wearing a pair of New Balance 990V5 Sneakers.

Then, back in the US, leaving the Coach show later that month, Kaia dressed up a pair of loose-fitting Loewe Flare Denim Trousers with the Reformation Nisa Bodysuit, topped with a gorgeous (and warm) Loewe Shearling Coat in a gold and white. We can’t wait to recreate this look this upcoming winter!

Kaia’s flare jeans brought her all the way to June 2020, when she made the trend fit the season with a casual and cute twist! The model rocked a pair of Re/Done High Rise Medium Flare Jeans in a medium wash. She added a ribbed tank top by Re/Done, and topped it with an open cardigan by Brandy Melville. Then, Kaia finished off the look with a pair of ultra-comfy Tkees Leather Sandals and the adorable Celine Teen Triomphe Bag!

For the ultimate way to elongate your legs in denim this fall, flare jeans are the best option! We’ve got several pairs, inspired by Kaia Gerber, for you to shop!

1. Sidefeel Women Destroyed Flare Jeans

The Sidefeel Women’s Destroyed Flare Jeans have an elastic waist and are made to move with you with the amazingly stretchy denim! Slim through hip and thigh, these jeans offer comfort and amazing style with their flare cut. They feature two detailed front pockets that add a bit more spunk than your typical blue jeans. You can never go wrong with a medium wash and high rise fit, as Kaia Gerber frequently rocks. Not to mention, these flare jeans give you legs for days (and for a great price!) $97, amazon.com

2. Vibrant Women’s High-Rise Flare Jeans

Sometimes you need a flare jean in a dark wash to bring you from day to night, a la Kaia Gerber! The Vibrant Women’s High-Rise Flare Jeans will be that go-to option for you. The three button details and trendy dark wash feature a dramatic bell bottom flare at the cuff. These will be your favorite summer jeans paired with some tan wedges and a crop top. So cute! $32, amazon.com

3. URBAN K Women’s Classic High Waist Denim Bell Bottoms Jeans

Another pair of amazingly soft and stretchy bell bottom jeans at a wonderful price point! The URBAN K Women’s Classic High Waist Denim Bell Bottom Jeans are a super cute light-wash denim that cinch in your waist before flaring out at the ankle to perfectly elongate the legs in this style, so you look just like top model Kaia Gerber! As mentioned, you can’t beat the price! $40, amazon.com

4. AFRM Kayne Distressed Flare Jeans

We love a distressed flare jean for a super casual look, and these ones from AFRM Kayne Distressed Flare Jeans are a fabulous find! These mid-rise flare jeans bring some retro grunge vibes to everyday style with some rips at the knees and pockets. We think Kaia Gerber would definitely approve! $66, nordstrom.com

5. Celebrity Pink Women’s High Waisted Flared Bell Bottom Jeans

These Celebrity Pink high-waist fitted jeans with flared bell-bottoms include traditional 5 pockets with button and zip fly closure, but they come in a stretchy jegging material for some curve-hugging goodness and a ton of flexibility! These jeans have an added print on the back — a little heart on the pocket! When you strut the streets like Kaia struts the runway, you’re going to have legs for days and be super comfortable in these flare jeans. $44.99, amazon.com

6. Written in the Stars Flare Jeans

Want to spice things up a little bit? The Written In The Stars Flare Jeans from NASTY GAL give a sweet print on your denim to amplify your style. These jeans come in light wash denim and feature a high-waisted, flare silhouette, zip fly closure, pockets at back, fading, raw hem, and star design. You will be the ultimate hippie! See Kaia Gerber for some more style inspo for how to wear your flares! $28.50, nastygal.com

7. Penny Pull-On Flare Jeans

For all things retro, Free People always has some amazing options. Their flare jeans are a timeless piece, designed to accentuate your shape while taking your look to the next level, like the Penny Pull-On Flare Jeans. Perfectly distressed, similar to most of Kaia Gerber’s choice of flares, these jeans come in an array of colors to take you season to season! $78, freepeople.com

8. Georgia Retro High Rise Flare Jeans

Get your butt into something more sustainable with Reformation! The Georgia High-Rise Flare Jean is fitted in the waist with a relaxed fit in the leg, hip and butt. It’s slightly cropped at the ankle with an unfinished hem for a retro look. Speaking of Reformation, it’s a celeb loved brand including Kaia, herself! $148, reformation.com