Kaia Gerber’s Pink Hair Makeover: She Shows Off New Locks After Going Platinum Blonde — Before & After Pics

Kaia Gerber, 18, surprised us with yet another hair makeover! Kaia stepped out for dinner in Malibu on Aug. 16 with a pink bob. The model’s hair was a bright pink color, a drastic transition from her platinum blonde hair she had previously.

Kaia kept things casual with her outfit for her night out in a sleeveless t-shirt and jeans. But all eyes were on her hair makeover. The roots of her hair were brown before fanning out into a bright pink color.

This isn’t the model’s first hair makeover of summer 2020. Cindy Crawford’s daughter started going blonde in June 2020. Just two days before dyeing her hair pink, Kaia bleached her hair, likely to prepare her hair to go pink. She posted a selfie on Instagram showing off her bleached locks and wrote, “Zoom bleach.”

Kaia’s natural hair color is brown. She’s walked many runways with her sleek brown bob and longer brown tresses, which made her look so much like her supermodel mom. Dyeing your hair is all the rage right now, and Kaia’s trying out a number of different looks. They’ve all looked fabulous so far!

Over the past few months there hasn’t been runways to walk due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kaia has been spending time with her best pals, including Cara Delevingne. Kaia snapped a hilarious photo of herself with Cara wearing one Taylor Swift folklore cardigan.

The BFFs also got matching tattoos in honor of Cara’s 28th birthday, which was Aug. 12. Kaia and Cara got “solemate” tattooed on their feet. In addition to matching tattoos, Kaia also got an adorable new puppy while in quarantine. “Thank you @thelabellefoundation for finding me the perfect forever cuddle buddy & the best friend a girl could ask for. welcome to the family milo boy… mama loves you,” she wrote on Instagram.