Kaia Gerber Hair Makeover: Model, 18, Debuts Bright Blonde Locks During Smoothie Run

Kaia Gerber stepped out to get a smoothie and not only showed off her fit figure in a workout outfit, but also a brand new hair makeover that has left her with flattering blonde locks.

Kaia Gerber, 18, opted for a lighter hair look just in time for summer and she’s looking amazing with it! The daughter of Cindy Crawford, 54, was spotted out out and about while getting a smoothie from Earth Bar in West Hollywood, CA on June 19 and showed off a brand new blonde hair color while her hair was tied up into a ponytail. She also showed off her fit figure in a workout outfit that included a blue sports bra and matching leggings during the outing, leading us to believe she made sure to exercise at some point on the sunny day.

Kaia’s new hair color comes after she’s sported a dark brown look, which was much like her mom’s back in the 1990s, for a while now. The model’s new tresses may be quite the change but her latest sighting is proof that she knows how to rock it. In addition to the eye-catching blonde hair, Kaia appeared to have her right arm wrapped up with medical tape but held her smoothie in her right hand without a problem.

Kaia’s wrapped arm is no surprise considering she’s been open to fans about breaking it in May after “a little accident.” She shared a pic that showed her posing with her arms, including her right wrapped one, up after getting her full cast off on May 27. “got my elbow back!” she captioned the post.

Before letting her arm free, Kaia had some fun and proved she has a sense of humor when she posted a video that featured her hilariously struggling to spray Marc Jacobs‘ perfume Daisy on herself while wearing the cast. She’s standing in a field of grass and can’t lift her arm up high enough to spray in the area of her neck. After a few tries she simply sprays in the air and walks into the spray before twirling around and smiling.

It’s great to see Kaia starting her summer off with a new look and recovering arm! We hope to see more cute and silly videos soon and are wishing her a quick healing process!