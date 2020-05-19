Watch
Kaia Gerber Hilariously Struggles To Spray Perfume While Imitating Fragrance Ad In Her Cast

Kaia Gerber hilariously attempted to film a Marc Jacobs perfume ad while in quarantine, but her broken arm got in the way of her creative vision!

Break your arm, but make it fashion. Kaia Gerber, 18, is currently rocking a full arm cast after having “a little accident,” but she’s still trying to model like a pro. The newly-blonde model got goofy on Instagram on May 18 when she filmed a fake perfume ad in a field of wildflowers, attempting to spritz herself with the Marc Jacobs fragrance… using her broken arm. The hilarious video, which you can watch below, shows Kaia basking in the sunshine while wearing an angelic, all-white outfit. She’s clutching desperately to a bottle of Marc Jacobs Daisy with one hand, while attempting to prop up her elbow and angle the perfume toward her body with the other. She spins around and smells the perfume, satisfied. She captioned it, “this is hard but i smell great #mjdaisy @marcjacobsfragrances”.

Kaia debuted her broken arm on the social media platform on May 16, two days prior. She showed off her baby blue cast, which reaches up past her elbow, in a bikini selfie taken at her home. She included an x-ray of her right arm, which shows a nasty break near her wrist. Kaia didn’t say what happened, only that she “had a little accident but i’m okay!” Not knowing her specific condition, it’s unclear what treatment she’s undergoing for her injury, but casts are usually kept on for six to eight weeks, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Kaia’s friends and fans were all about her funny attempt at a perfume ad. “Pulling it off for sure,” Meadow Walker wrote. “Making casts look chic,” Emily Ratajkowski commented. “Don’t get It in your eye!!!” Patrick Schwarzenegger joked.

When she’s not spritzing herself with luxury fragrance or visiting the doctor, Kaia’s filling her time in quarantine with foster puppies. Kaia and her family have been taking care of some pups while stuck at home for the past two months. She loves showing them off on Instagram, and urged her fans to help out a furry friend if they have the means!