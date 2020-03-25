Kaia Gerber Shows Off Precious Puppies She’s Fostering While In Quarantine: See Pics

Kaia Gerber brought almost too much cuteness to handle to Instagram when she revealed to her fans that she’s fostering not one, but TWO tiny puppies during the quarantine.

Kaia Gerber is spending her time in quarantine doing something incredible. The 19-year-old model has opened up her home to some special people. And no, she’s not defying social distancing orders. She’s fostering two adorable puppies! Kaia told her fans the happy news via her March 24 Instagram Story, sharing a pic of the precious doggos puttering around her house and sniffing her feet. She said in the caption that she “couldn’t separate the brothers,” so she brought them both home with her. How sweet is that?

Kaia also shared a photo of one of the very good boys sitting in her lap, just chilling with her. She implored her fans to follow her lead and give a dog in need someplace to go during this trying time. “Now is a great time to foster a puppy in need!” she captioned the pic, thanking the Los Angeles-based shelter, Labelle Foundation, for letting her take care of the two puppies. “Reach out if your living/financial situation allows,” Kaia wrote to her fans.

She’s truly using her platform as one of the most in-demand models in the world to do good amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Before sharing the photos of her adorable foster dogs, she told her fans about how badly hospitals need PPE equipment right now, like N95 masks, gloves, and gowns. She provided a swipe-up link to donate funds for securing supplies to doctors at NYU Langone Hospital.

She’s also making sure to have a ton of fun while staying home. She joined TikTok and danced it out with friends Tommy Dorfman, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson!