Kaia Gerber Joins the TikTok Craze & Shows Off Her Dance Moves During Quarantine

Supermodel Kaia Gerber is beating the quarantine blues with pals Tommy Dorfman, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson who have teamed up to create TikTok videos.

TikTok is making self-quarantine so much more fun! Supermodel Kaia Gerber has finally joined the craze, teaming up with her pals Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne, and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman to create hilarious videos. The four friends are all isolating together, and they’re documenting their California quarantine on the app. Tommy shared a clip to Instagram on March 18 showing himself and Kaia doing the “hit the back challenge” which featured the duo dancing in their living room. Kaia wore a white tank top with multi-colored printed pants, while Tommy rocked a green skirt, black cropped tee, and an orange beanie. Cara could be seen in the background, sitting on a couch and laughing as the pair filmed the TikTok.

Many fans took to the comments section to deem the group the “queens of quarantine” while Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski wrote, “Tag urself, I’m Cara and Tommy’s skirt.” Dozens of other followers also took note of Cara in the background with one commenting, “Okay but Cara in the back is me af.” The foursome also joined forces for a hilarious TikTok on March 17 which showed the group acting out a scene from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Captioning the brief lip-synced clip ‘T E A,’ Ashley shared the post on her Instagram account, as the stars made efforts to keep themselves entertained. Tommy later took to his Instagram stories to share yet another clip of the group dancing on a back patio. They certainly know how to make the most of the quarantine!

Just days earlier, the foursome were spotted stocking up on groceries before heading into isolation. They made a quick trip to Erewhon in West Hollywood on Sunday, March 15 amid the coronavirus panic, for a presumed final attempt at stocking up on necessities to self-quarantine. The stars, who were dressed casually, filled up carts up with brown paper bags of groceries. Ashley and Kaia, who was also spotted holding Clorox wipes, both wore clear gloves and dark sunglasses. Cara was pictured touching her face with her bare hands — something the CDC and government officials have advised to reframe from, as coronavirus is highly contagious.

Celebrities all over Hollywood have been speaking out about coronavirus on social media — especially after Tom Hanks announced that both he and and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus. The actors were filming a movie together in Australia when they fell ill. Tom and Rita, who continue to share frequent updates on social media, are currently in isolation in Australia.