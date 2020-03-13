Orlando Bloom Races Home to Be With Pregnant Katy Perry For ‘Self Quarantine’ Amidst Coronavirus

Orlando Bloom is headed back to the U.S. as quickly as he can to be with pregnant fiancee Katy Perry amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor revealed that he’s ‘coming home’ from Europe to ‘self-quarantine.’

“It’s farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined,” Orlando Bloom, 43, said on his Instagram Stories while on the set of Carnival Row in the Czech Republic. We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before they quarantine. Stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. A few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”

Orlando is currently filming the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series in Prague. Like many series, production on Carnival Row has been suspended to try and stop the coronavirus outbreak. President Trump is enforcing travel restrictions on 26 European countries, including the Czech Republic, to try and mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions went into effect on March 13.

Orlando raced back to the United States as fiancee Katy Perry, 35, did the same. Katy had been in Australia for a press tour. The singer was spotted at the Sydney Airport on March 12 in a grey hoodie, yoga pants, and Adidas sneakers. Katy is currently expecting her first child with Orlando. She announced her pregnancy in her “Never Worn White” music video, which was released on March 5.

Katy fled Australia just as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed that they tested positive for coronavirus. The couple was tested in Australia and they are currently in isolation.