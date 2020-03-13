Katy Perry, baby bump in tow, booked it out of Australia after reportedly going on lockdown in the same hotel that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson stayed at!

Katy Perry‘s press tour in Australia got cut short! The 35-year-old singer was seen getting out a vehicle and walking through Sydney Airport on March 12, looking incognito in a grey hoodie (hood up), yoga pants and Adidas sneakers. Instead of a face mask, the pop star — who recently broke news of her pregnancy — appeared to keep herself protected from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 by pressing a pillow against her mouth!

Katy reportedly emerged from a 24-hour lockdown in Sydney’s Park Hyatt Hotel, according to the photog who snapped the pictures. That’s the same hotel Tom Hanks, 63, and his wife Rita Wilson, 63, stayed at before Tom revealed they tested positive for the new coronavirus on March 11! On that same day, Katy performed at the Fight On concert that benefitted bushfire relief in the Pioneer Park Reserve, located in Victoria’s town of Bright.

Katy’s fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, has also experienced a hiccup in his work schedule. Production on the second season of his Amazon show Carnival Row has been cancelled, which was taking place in the Czech Republic’s capital of Prague; Orlando said he’ll now have to be quarantined! “It’s farewell from us, as we go home to be quarantined. We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine,” Orlando announced on his Instagram Story on March 12. He added, “Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe.” Donald Trump is enforcing a travel ban from Europe to the United States on March 13!

As an expecting mother, it’s understandable that Katy doesn’t want to take her chances with the coronavirus! The singer delighted the world with news of her and Orlando’s first child together on March 5, which she revealed via Instagram Live after her matrimony-themed “Never Worn White” music video dropped that night.