See Pics
Hollywood Life

Pregnant Katy Perry Flees Australia After 24-Hour Lockdown Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak — Pics

Katy Perry
SplashNews
Editorial use only. , IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP Mandatory Credit: Photo by SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10576902av) US singer-songwriter Katy Perry performs on stage after the Women's T20 World Cup final match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, 08 March 2020. Cricket Women's T20 World Cup final - Australia vs India, Melbourne - 08 Mar 2020
US singer Katy Perry poses for photos ahead of the 'FIGHT ON' concert for bushfire-affected communities at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve in Bright, Victoria, Australia, 11 March 2020. The pop star is putting on a free show in Victoria's Alpine region on 11 March night. US pop star Katy Perry puts on free show for bushfire-affected Victoria's Alpine region, Bright, Australia - 11 Mar 2020 Wearing Valentino Same Outfit as catwalk model *10429089as and Amiaya
EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry seen for the first time since grand mothers death. 11 Mar 2020 Pictured: Katy Perry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA627208_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne Kay Perry, Melbourne, Australia - 08 Mar 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Evening Writer

Katy Perry, baby bump in tow, booked it out of Australia after reportedly going on lockdown in the same hotel that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson stayed at!

Katy Perry‘s press tour in Australia got cut short! The 35-year-old singer was seen getting out a vehicle and walking through Sydney Airport on March 12, looking incognito in a grey hoodie (hood up), yoga pants and Adidas sneakers. Instead of a face mask, the pop star — who recently broke news of her pregnancy — appeared to keep herself protected from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 by pressing a pillow against her mouth!

Katy reportedly emerged from a 24-hour lockdown in Sydney’s Park Hyatt Hotel, according to the photog who snapped the pictures. That’s the same hotel Tom Hanks, 63, and his wife Rita Wilson, 63, stayed at before Tom revealed they tested positive for the new coronavirus on March 11! On that same day, Katy performed at the Fight On concert that benefitted bushfire relief in the Pioneer Park Reserve, located in Victoria’s town of Bright.

Katy’s fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, has also experienced a hiccup in his work schedule. Production on the second season of his Amazon show Carnival Row has been cancelled, which was taking place in the Czech Republic’s capital of Prague; Orlando said he’ll now have to be quarantined! “It’s farewell from us, as we go home to be quarantined. We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine,” Orlando announced on his Instagram Story on March 12. He added, “Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe.” Donald Trump is enforcing a travel ban from Europe to the United States on March 13!

Katy Perry
Katy Perry exits a vehicle as she heads to Sydney Airport on March 12, 2020. (SplashNews)
Katy Perry
Katy Perry keeps her face protected from airborne viruses with a pillow. (SplashNews)

As an expecting mother, it’s understandable that Katy doesn’t want to take her chances with the coronavirus! The singer delighted the world with news of her and Orlando’s first child together on March 5, which she revealed via Instagram Live after her matrimony-themed “Never Worn White” music video dropped that night.