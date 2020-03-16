Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson, & Cara Delevingne Shop Amid Store Closings Due To COVID-19 

Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne, and Kaia Gerber went grocery shopping with a group of friends on March 15. Some sported clear gloves as CA Gov. Gavin Newsom advised bars, restaurants and more to close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Friends who shop together! Kaia Gerber joined Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne for a quick trip to Erewhon in West Hollywood on Sunday, March 15. The models and the actress were also pictured with 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman. The group headed out amid coronavirus outbreak for a presumed final attempt at stocking up on necessities to self-quarantine.

The stars, who were dressed casually, filled up carts up with brown paper bags of groceries, as seen in the below photos. Ashley and Kaia, who was also spotted holding Clorox wipes, both wore clear gloves and dark sunglasses. Cara was pictured touching her face with her bare hands — something the CDC and government officials have advised to reframe from, as coronavirus is highly.

The couple‘s outing with Kaia came just one day before California Governor Gavin Newsom issued new guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “Those that are 65 and older or vulnerable to #COVIDー19 must practice home isolation. Bars, night clubs, wineries, and breweries should close in CA. Restaurants — focus on takeout for those isolating. Maximize social distancing,” Newsom tweeted on March 15. More than half of California’s school districts have announced closings.

(L-R) Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber out shopping at Erewhon in West Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Photo credit: NGRE / BACKGRID)

Kaia Gerber out shopping in a black, white and red letterman jacket at Erewhon in West Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Photo credit: NGRE / BACKGRID)

Celebrities all over Hollywood have been speaking out about coronavirus on social media — especially after Tom Hanks announced that both he and and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus. The actors were filming a movie together in Australia when they fell ill. Tom and Rita, who continue to share frequent updates on social media, are currently in isolation in Australia.