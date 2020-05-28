Kaia Gerber Celebrates Getting Her Cast Off Less Than 2 Weeks After Revealing She Broke Her Arm

She’s free! Kaia Gerber showed her fans that she got her cast taken off, less than two weeks after revealing on Instagram that she ‘had a little accident’ and broke her arm. She’s ecstatic that she ‘got her elbow back.’

So Kaia Gerber is a superhero, correct? The model, 18, revealed on Instagram that she has already gotten her cast removed, less than two weeks after telling fans that she broke her arm! Kaia posted a triumphant pic to the social media platform on May 27, which shows her striking a pose in a parking lot, sans arm cast. Visibly thrilled, she’s dressed in all white while raising the giant cast above her head. She captioned the pic, which you can see below, “got my elbow back!” She’s not completely in the clear yet, though. Kaia is still wearing a soft sleeve on her arm until it’s completely healed. She opted for a bright yellow bandage.

Kaia first told fans about her arm injury in a May 16 Instagram post. The photo showed Cindy Crawford‘s daughter wearing nothing but a green bikini — and a giant, blue cast on her arm that reached past her elbow. She captioned the mirror selfie, “Had a little accident but i’m okay!” Her fans were so thankful to hear that! And that goes doubly when they saw the photo of her without her cast. Celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm posted the bicep emoji. One fan commented, “Yes, I’m happy for you,” including the prayer hands emoji. “HOORAY!” wrote another fan, using tons of the clapping emojis. “Be careful next time sweety [sic],” a concerned devotee commented.

Kaia was a good sport about being stuck in a cast. She posted a hilarious video to Instagram on May 19 that jokingly served as a commercial for Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume. The video shows Kaia attempting, and failing, to spray herself with perfume using her bandaged arm, while standing in gorgeous greenery. Too funny!