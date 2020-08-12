Kaia Gerber Embraces ‘Solemate’ Cara Delevingne On Her Birthday & Shows Off Their Matching Tattoos

Models Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne are ‘solemates’ when it comes to their foot tattoos. Kaia shared a close-up photo of their new matching ink in celebration of Cara turning 28.

Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne have grown as close as sisters, or even soul mates. The supermodels have been spending so much time together in Malibu this summer, and have added matching tattoos to their bodies to signify their incredible bond. Kaia, 18, celebrated her bestie’s 28th birthday on Aug. 12 by sharing how intertwined they are, literally. She shared a photo of their toes curled up together while holding hands. “Happy birthday to my solemate Cara Delevingne,” Kaia wrote over the picture with the pun about their feet.

In the first photo, there weren’t any tattoos on insides of the women’s feet. But in another IG stories picture, Kaia showed what looked like fairly fresh inking of the word “solemate” seen on the inside of Cara’s right foot and the inside of Kaia’s left foot, so that they matched up.

Kaia also shared a photo of the British beauty in a white hoodie with iconic model Cindy Crawford‘s look-alike daughter‘s face on it, along with her name. Cara stuck her tongue out while making a funny face, as she made peace signs with both of her hands. “The only person who wears my face on a sweatshirt,” Kaia wrote over the photo.

In one more celebratory photo, Kaia shared a snapshot with her arms around Cara from behind, as the Suicide Squad actress leaned back into her body and held her hand. The ladies both had white face masks on and the photo taken at July 15 a Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles. Kaia wrote on it, “The best protest buddy.”

Kaia and Cara have been inseparable this summer, spending time working out and going to dinner together. On Aug. 11, the ladies hit the gym, along with Kaia’s foster puppy. They did leg lifts to keep their model bodies toned. Cara’s other best buddy of the summer, actress Margaret Qualley, 25, also heaped praise on her pal. She shared a series of photos of them being goofballs together, as they spent much of quarantine together at Maggie’s mom Andie MacDowell‘s Montana ranch following Cara’s split from her partner of two years, Ashley Benson, 30. “Dear @caradelevingne, man, too much to say. So incredibly lucky to have you as a friend. I love you, happy birthday!” she wrote in the caption. Cara is so fortunate to be surrounded by so much love on her big day.