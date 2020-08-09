Cindy Crawford, 54, Looks Just Like Her Daughter Kaia Gerber, 18, In ‘Summer Showers’ Snap — See Pic

Cindy Crawford or Kaia Gerber? It’s honestly to tell who’s who in this gorgeous pic the supermodel mom posted of her relaxing summer day!

Cindy Crawford is doing summer right. The supermodel, 54, rinsed off in her outdoor shower after a day of fun in the sun, she revealed on Instagram, and she looked so fresh-faced and youthful! In fact, she looks just like her daughter, Kaia Gerber in the August 9 snap. We had to do a double-take!

With her hair in a topknot and her makeup done naturally, it’s seriously like looking at a photo of the 18-year-old model. It’s no shocker, considering Kaia’s a living and breathing throwback pic of her mother. The mother-daughter model duo totally twin all the time. Cindy recently proved that again while showing her fans on Instagram her basketball skills.

The Meaningful Beauty founder dug out her vintage Chicago Bulls jersey and slipped on a pair of Daisy Dukes to shoot hoops in her backyard. That outfit and the look on her face? All Kaia. Sometimes their twinning happens on purpose. For Kaia’s 18th birthday bash in September 2019, she channeled her famous mom by wearing one of her most iconic outfits.

Kaia strutted through New York City on the night of her party while wearing a black, bondage-inspired bodysuit, layered underneath a leather miniskirt. The outfit was obviously an homage to the Gianni Versace dress Cindy wore to the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. Cindy’s was a classic, and incredibly sexy. But Kaia took things to a whole new level with her gladiator sandals and sky-high hair. What a look!