See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kaia Gerber Rocks Sexy Versace Mini Dress Inspired By Mom Cindy Crawford For 18th Birthday Bash

Splash News/Shutterstock
Kaia Gerber dresses like a sexy gladiator for her 18th birthday party in New York Pictured: Ref: SPL5113681 060919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Paris, FRANCE - Young model Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Wellington Grant out for lunch and seen visiting Montmartre while attending Paris Fashion Week.Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Wellington GrandBACKGRID USA 4 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: No credit / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Paris, FRANCE - Young model Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Wellington Grant out for lunch and seen visiting Montmartre while attending Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Wellington Grand BACKGRID USA 4 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: No credit / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Evening Writer

Kaia Gerber’s partying like it’s 1992…even though she wasn’t alive at the time! To ring in adulthood, the model wore a strappy dress with a bodice that was an exact replica of Cindy Crawford’s MTV VMAs look from the early ’90s.

Versace, versace, versace…no, we’re not reciting a line from Migos’ song. That’s just all we can say after seeing Kaia Gerber’s party outfit for her 18th birthday bash in New York City on Sept. 6! The runway queen marked her official entry into adulthood in a black leather mini skirt, layered over a Gianni Versace-inspired sheer bodysuit. But the boydsuit’s criss-cross straps weren’t just there to add extra edge — they actually paid tribute to her mom/modeling mentor, Cindy Crawford, 53! The supermodel legend’s bodice on her 1992 MTV Video Music Awards dress was nearly identical to Kaia’s birthday outfit. When are these two not twinning?

Kaia stuck to the strappy theme in gladiator heels with gold medallions running down from knees to toes. Her smoky eye and windswept hair, presumably held in place with a copious amount of hairspray like a true ’80s/’90s gal, added to the gothic grunge reminiscent of her mom’s heyday. While she channeled Cindy, her mom channeled Cher! The mother of two arrived to Kaia’s party in a metallic gold jumpsuit — complete with the iconic tinsel wig — on the arm of Kaia’s dad, Rande Gerber, 57!

Before the big party, Kaia and Cindy spent quality time together by grabbing dinner in New York City on Sept. 4. Although Cindy has walked many a runway in her life (and Kaia’s catching up), the mother of two still almost tumbled on the cobblestone path outside the eatery thanks to her stiletto heels!

Kaia Gerber dresses like a sexy gladiator for her 18th birthday party in New YorkPictured: Ref: SPL5113681 060919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Kaia Gerber takes a cue from Cindy Crawford circa 1992 for her 18th birthday party in New York City on Sept. 6, 2019. (Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com)
Cindy Crawford and comedian Dennis Leary pose at MTV Awards in Los AngelesMTV Awards Crawford Leary 1992, Los Angeles, USA
Here’s the dress that Kaia Gerber took inspiration from! Her mom poses here with Dennis Leary in her Gianni Versace dress at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. (Shutterstock)

It seems almost serendipitous that this fashion icon’s birthday falls so close to New York Fashion Week. While Kaia threw her birthday bash amid the hubbub of runway shows, she actually celebrated her birthday on Sept. 3. She had the “best birthday present,” which was her very own cover on the October 2019 issue of British Vogue!