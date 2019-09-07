Kaia Gerber Rocks Sexy Versace Mini Dress Inspired By Mom Cindy Crawford For 18th Birthday Bash

Kaia Gerber’s partying like it’s 1992…even though she wasn’t alive at the time! To ring in adulthood, the model wore a strappy dress with a bodice that was an exact replica of Cindy Crawford’s MTV VMAs look from the early ’90s.

Versace, versace, versace…no, we’re not reciting a line from Migos’ song. That’s just all we can say after seeing Kaia Gerber’s party outfit for her 18th birthday bash in New York City on Sept. 6! The runway queen marked her official entry into adulthood in a black leather mini skirt, layered over a Gianni Versace-inspired sheer bodysuit. But the boydsuit’s criss-cross straps weren’t just there to add extra edge — they actually paid tribute to her mom/modeling mentor, Cindy Crawford, 53! The supermodel legend’s bodice on her 1992 MTV Video Music Awards dress was nearly identical to Kaia’s birthday outfit. When are these two not twinning?

Kaia stuck to the strappy theme in gladiator heels with gold medallions running down from knees to toes. Her smoky eye and windswept hair, presumably held in place with a copious amount of hairspray like a true ’80s/’90s gal, added to the gothic grunge reminiscent of her mom’s heyday. While she channeled Cindy, her mom channeled Cher! The mother of two arrived to Kaia’s party in a metallic gold jumpsuit — complete with the iconic tinsel wig — on the arm of Kaia’s dad, Rande Gerber, 57!

Before the big party, Kaia and Cindy spent quality time together by grabbing dinner in New York City on Sept. 4. Although Cindy has walked many a runway in her life (and Kaia’s catching up), the mother of two still almost tumbled on the cobblestone path outside the eatery thanks to her stiletto heels!

It seems almost serendipitous that this fashion icon’s birthday falls so close to New York Fashion Week. While Kaia threw her birthday bash amid the hubbub of runway shows, she actually celebrated her birthday on Sept. 3. She had the “best birthday present,” which was her very own cover on the October 2019 issue of British Vogue!