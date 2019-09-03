Happy 18th Birthday, Kaia Gerber: Look Back At Her Fiercest Runway Looks Of All-Time

Happy birthday, Kaia Gerber! The model turns 18 today, Sept. 3, and in honor of her being another year older, we’ve rounded up her best runway looks of all-time!

Kaia Gerber is 18! Cindy Crawford‘s daughter celebrates her birthday today, Sept. 3, and we’re honoring her by taking a look back at her fiercest runway looks of all-time. Like her mom, Kaia has taken the fashion industry by storm. Even though she just became an adult, she’s already landed shows with top designers like Fendi, Miu Miu and Versace. NBD, right?

One of Kaia’s most interesting couture looks came at Valentino‘s Fall Winter 2018 runway show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on July 4, 2018. She strut out wearing a feathered millennial pink gown which was a statement on its own, but her hair was also a huge focal point of the look. Kaia sported massively high hair with more volume than humanly possible. The ‘do was achieved thanks to a wig, hairstylist Guido Palau, and a ton of Redken products.

Kaia also killed it at Paris Fashion Week early last year. She walked in Chanel‘s Fall Winter show on March 6 and looked just like her mother! She donned a lacy black dress, black tights and elbow-length pink gloves. Her hair was piled on top of her head in a messy bun, and her ensemble was accessorized with mismatched earrings and an oversized printed purse.

Ahead of turning 18, Kaia walked the Givenchy runway on July 2, bringing a bit of Christmas to the summer runway. She wore a tiered dress made up of feather-like green leaves, emulating a Christmas tree. Her head peaked out of the top, making Kaia the star on top. Fitting!

Kaia has more than just a birthday to celebrate though. New York Fashion Week kicks off later this week, so we’re bound to see her modeling even more interesting, fierce pieces in the coming days. Eighteen is definitely off to a great start for Miss Gerber! Check out the gallery above to see all of her incredible runway looks. Happy birthday, Kaia!