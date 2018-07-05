Talk about volume! Kaia Gerber rocked a larger than life hairstyle at the Valentino show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Are you loving this high-fashion look or is it not your style?

Kaia Gerber, 16, has rocked so many amazing runways, from Miu Miu to Fendi to Chanel. But at the Valentino Fall Winter 2018 runway show, during Haute Couture Fashion Week on Paris, France on July 4, she really took our breath away! Her hair was out-of-this-world amazing, with massive volume and height. It was obviously a wig, but the extensions were so seamlessly placed, it looked flawless. The hair for the show was done by Guido Palau, who used Redken products for this stunning look.

While everyone was celebrating the 4th of July in America with hot dogs and hamburgers, Kaia was busy working in Paris, and by working, we really mean working it. She slayed on the runway in this amazing, pink feather gown that is the stuff of dreams. Her skin was absolutely glowing. You may not be able to wear that Haute Couture dress anytime soon, but you can get her beauty look! Her makeup was done by Pat McGrath, who used her new Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo. The 2-in-1 comes in three shimmer shades: Bronze, Nude, and Golden.

I actually got the test the new formulas on June 12, before they hit Sephora shelves on June 28. I love all of the shades, but Nude is perfect for a porcelain complexion and gives you a gorgeous shimmer that is still wearable enough for every day. You can use on your collarbone, down your nose, on your cheeks, under your brow bone — anywhere!