Kaia Gerber, 17, Becomes A Christmas Tree While Walking In Givenchy Fashion Show In Paris

Douglas fir, but make it couture. Kaia Gerber transformed into Santa Claus’ favorite tree during Paris Fashion Week — and you thought the loofah dresses were wild!

It was Christmas in July on the Givenchy runway. Amid Paris Fashion Week on July 2, Kaia Gerber, 17, stepped out in the designer label’s black ballroom gown that featured a tier of ombré “leaves” that flowed from mint to forest green, and eventually ended in a hem of pitch black feather-like fronds. All attention was on the eclectic dress, as the rising supermodel was outfitted with modest touches: black fishnet tights, black pointed heels and a low-swept ‘do.

Kaia has been busy booking gigs during the city of love’s most fashionable week. She donned a Downton Abbey-chic textured skirt suit for the Chanel Haute Couture show on July 2 — Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie was right in the front row! Kaia also walked Miu Miu Club’s jockey-inspired show, appropriately hosted at the Paris horse-racing track Hippodrome d’Auteuilon on July 1. For the preppy gig, Kaia modeled leather paperbag shorts and a white European top embellished with dainty floral embroidery.

Kaia’s work ethic isn’t the only trait she shares in common with her mom and model legend Cindy Crawford, 53. They’re practically twins, despite a nearly four-decade age difference! This was evident when the mother-daughter duo rocked matching black bikinis in Miami on June 22. Kaia was enjoying a family vacation with her parents (dad Rande Gerber, 57, also tagged along) before resuming work on the catwalk.

Kaia made her runway debut at just the age of 16, the legal age for models to work such gigs. It has been nearly two years since her catwalk debutante at a 2017 Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week, and Kaia has already made her mark at all the major fashion weeks since then!