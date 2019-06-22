See Pics
Cindy Crawford, 53, and Daughter Kaia Gerber, 17, Rock Matching Black Bikinis On Family Vacation – Pics

Cindy Crawford Kaia Gerber
US model Cindy Crawford arrives for the Women Spring/Summer 2019 collection show by Belgium designer Anthony Vaccarello for Yves Saint Laurent fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 24 September 2017. The presentation of the Women's collections runs from 24 September to 02 October. Yves Saint Laurent - Guests - Paris Fashion Week S/S 2019, France - 25 Sep 2018
Models Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber wear matching black bikinis as they relax by the pool in Miami. 22 Jun 2019 Pictured: Cindy Crawford; Kaia Gerber. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA450584_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber The British Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018
Cindy Crawford Daytime Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2018 WEARING OSCAR DE LA RENTA SHOES BY AQUAZZURA View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Cindy Crawford looked absolutely ageless while laying out with daughter Kaia Gerber on vacation.

Cindy Crawford, 53, please teach us your ways! The supermodel was spotted with daughter Kaia Gerber, 17, on vacation, and the two looked like total twins while rocking their matching black bikinis together. Cindy and Kaia both wore black bikinis while relaxing, and they both completely killed the look.

Cindy had a white lace cover-up draped around her body while she held a beige beach bag underneath her arm. She hold on to a white beverage, and rocked an elegant necklace as well. She had on square-framed sunglasses and wore her voluminous hair down.

The young model, on the other hand, had on grey plaid high-waisted pants for her look. She layered a set of gold necklaces, as well, and kept her cute bob straight and down underneath an ivory hat. Kaia held onto a book while laying out, and was also spotted checking up on her phone.

Cindy recently slammed a hater for shaming her for loving her body and posing for nude photos. “I was like, ‘Is there any age where being nude isn’t beautiful?'” Cindy said about the hateful comment. “It’s just a different kind of beauty. This is part of the reason I still do shoots.”

We love how this mother-daughter duo spends so much time together. Surely, Kaia has lots to learn from her mother who made a huge name for herself in the modeling career – and Kaia certainly takes after her! We’re looking forward to more pics of these two – either relaxing together, working, or rocking a red carpet – in the future. We hope they had an enjoyable day laying out in the sun together.