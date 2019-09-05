Even one of the greatest supermodels in the world sometimes struggles with walking in heels. Cindy Crawford almost came crashing down while trying to grab a bite to eat in NYC with her gorgeous daughter, Kaia Gerber.

The late comic Mitch Hedberg once joked that seeing a tightrope walker trip while walking down a sidewalk would be “completely unacceptable.” While Cindy Crawford, 53, hasn’t walked any tightropes, she has strutted down plenty of catwalks. So, seeing her near faceplant on Sept. 4 raised a few eyebrows. The fashion icon proved that the streets of New York City – at least, its cobblestone pathways – are still very, very dangerous. While joining daughter Kaia Gerber, 18, for dinner, the former House Of Style host stumbled a bit and looked like she was about to take a tumble!

Thankfully, she recovered. After all, if she fell flat on her face, it would be a disaster! Perhaps she should switch to a different shoe next time? Cindy opted for a pair of opened-toped stilettos, which looked amazing when paired with her high-waisted jeans, but the high heel proved almost too high for the supermodel. With temperatures dipping down, there will be fewer opportunities for Cindy to walk in such a shoe. It won’t be long before she puts them up for a pair of sensible boots.

Kaia blew the candles out on her birthday cake a few days before her dinner date with her mother. The supermodel-in-making turned 18 on Sept. 3. Kaia, just like her mother, has taken the fashion world by storm. She’s only 18, and she’s already landed shows with designers like Fendi, Miu Miu, and Versace. Her most significant show to date had to be Valentino’s Fall-Winter 2018 showing during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. She strutted down the walkway in a feathered millennial pink gown and hair teased to the heavens.

Kaia sported a more casual look when she joined her mother on a family vacation. She and Cindy were spotted in matching black bikinis while hitting the beach in June. During this trip, Cindy revealed that at 53, her body is still drop-dead gorgeous. (However, some people argued that she shouldn’t dress like that at her age. The nerve!) She also shut down any ageist trolling at the start of August by once again posing in a sexy swimsuit. In both instances, Cindy looked strong, sexy, and secure. She also was shoeless, so she was also stable. The lesson of the day: beware of stilettos!