Cindy Crawford, 54, Rocks Daisy Dukes & Looks Identical To Daughter Kaia, 18, In New Photo

Cindy Crawford shared a stunning new photo of herself looking just like her daughter Kaia Gerber while shooting hoops in short denim shorts and bringing back memories of her 1992 Super Bowl commercial.

Cindy Crawford, 54, one of the original queens of wearing Daisy Dukes, showed off a look similar to the one she wore in her famous 1992 Super Bowl Pepsi ad in a new Instagram pic on May 3, and it also had her looking just like her 18-year-old daughter, Kaia. The former supermodel wore a red Chicago Bulls jersey, a pair of denim shorts aka Daisy Dukes, and blue and black sneakers in the new snapshot, which showed her leaping mid-air while attempting to get a basketball into a basketball hoop. With her long wavy brown locks tied back into a ponytail and her profile in view, Cindy looked stunningly similar to Kaia, proving her youthful features are still clear as day.

Cindy used the photo’s caption to admit her outfit in it was from the 1990s and also took a moment to give a shout-out to the new docu-series The Last Dance, which is about former Bulls player Michael Jordan. “This is what happens when you take a girl from Illinois and put her in Jordans and a jersey that @DennisRodman gave her back in the 90s,” she wrote in the caption. “Getting ready to watch #TheLastDance tonight on @espn (and @netflix outside the US). You can also check out the pre-show chat on ESPN’s Facebook Live at 530pm est! Special shout out to my action photographer @randegerber. (And, please notice my shadow… tribute to the GOAT!)”

Although Cindy didn’t specify whether or not the Daisy Dukes she’s wearing in her latest Instagram pic are the same ones from her memorable Pepsi ad, we can’t help but wonder. The brunette beauty recently spoke in a live video chat with fellow model Naomi Campbell, 49, on Naomi’s new YouTube show No Filter, on Apr. 6 and talked a little about the clothes she wore in the ad. “I still have the shorts I was wearing in the Pepsi commercial because they happened to be the jeans I was wearing that day that we just cut off because of course my own jeans fit better than anything they had,” she told Naomi in the episode. “And it was funny because I ended up doing that commercial 10 years later after I had kids and we wore the same shorts so I felt some small victory in that.”

It’s awesome to see Cindy still looking amazing after all these years! Whether she’s wearing her Daisy Dukes or some other piece of casual or elegant fashion choice, she seems to always get just the right amount of attention!