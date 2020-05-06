Breaking News
Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Break Up After 2 Years Together — Report

Another major Hollywood couple have called it quits as Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson are no longer an item.

Cara Delevingne, 27, and Ashley Benson, 30, have split per sources for People almost two years after they were first romantically linked. The breakup apparently happened in early April with both of the women quarantining separately. “Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” an insider told the publication about the demise of their coupling. “Their relationship just ran its course.” The now former couple were seen shopping together in mid-March right before stores in Beverly Hills began to close due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. They were joined by supermodel Kaia Gerber, 18, where the two didn’t display any sort of PDA with one another during their time out.

It was a much different tune, romantically, for them in late February when they were spotted holding hands during Paris Fashion Week after exiting their hotel. The last time they posted about each other on social media was when Ashley shared a funny TikTok video of Cara imitating Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick, 36, in late March.

Cara and Ashley kept hush hush about being an item for quite some time after they were first seen in a passionate lip lock at Heathrow Airport in London in August 2018. The supermodel finally seized the opportunity to go public about their relationship during an interview with E! News in June 2019. “I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she shared. “It’s been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?”

Love was in the air days later when they could not keep their hands off each other during a romantic getaway trip in Saint Tropez. Reports swirled in August 2019 that they got married in a secret Las Vegas ceremony but those rumors were later debunked.