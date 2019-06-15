Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Seemingly Confirm Their Romance With Passionate Makeout Video

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson make their relationship Instagram official! Cara shared a video of her making out with Ashley on the social media app.

Cara Delevingne, 26, and Ashley Benson, 29, haven’t been shy about their rumored relationship for a while – they’ve been seen kissing in public, traveling together, and even moving in with one another (and carrying a sex swing). Although they’ve left flirty comments on each other’s social media as well, there wasn’t an outright declaration of their relationship in a post – until now. Cara shared a video on Instagram on June 14 which showed her and Ashley kissing each other passionately.

The clip could’ve been taken while filming their upcoming film Her Smell, or in between filming scenes, or just in their spare time! Cara captioned the video, “#PRIDE 🌈❤️😍🌈❤️😍 @ashleybenson,” in honor of Pride Month, seemingly confirming her relationship with Ashley. The former Pretty Little Liars star clearly approved of the message, as she commented with three simple black hearts to show her love.

Ashley and Cara have been rumored to be together for a year, with them showing off their initial necklaces with an “A” and “C,” supporting each other on their career endeavors (Ashley supported Cara at Paris Fashion Week), and fun moments filled with PDA. Cara has publicly come out as bisexual, although Ashley has not yet spoken out about her sexuality.

We can’t wait to see more from Cara and Ashley in the future – be it in movies together, social media, or just out and about, living their lives. Happy Pride, Cara and Ashley!