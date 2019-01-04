Ashley Benson Grabs Cara Delevingne’s Behind & Proves Romance Is Going Strong In Sexy New PDA Pics

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are definitely still in the honeymoon phase and showing all their love. See them pack on the PDA in the Maldives here!

Ah, young love — it looks like multi-hyphenate Cara Delevingne, 26, and her rumored Pretty Little Liars actress girlfriend, Ashley Benson, 29, are still going strong! The two, who have appeared to be in a relationship since August, were snagged in a series of shots in which Ashley grabbed girlfriend Cara’s butt! That’s certainly one way to say, “she’s mine!” Well, Ashley did literally comment that on one of Cara’s Instagram photos back in Sept. 2018 – so it’s pretty safe to assume that that’s how she feels. SEE THE NEW PICS OF CARA AND ASHLEY HERE.

In the new photos, Ashley was seen grabbing Cara’s behind while they strolled on a Maldives beach dock. Their outfits were casual and chic for vacationing – both in bikini tops and short-shorts! The couple seemed to be vacationing with a group of friends to celebrate pal Christabel Reed‘s birthday. Christabel posted several group photos on Instagram where you can also see Cara and Ashley cuddled up on one another in a few photos.

By millennial standards, this pair’s relationship has definitely been kept off the radar. Neither Ashley nor Cara has put up a couple photo on either of their ‘grams main grid! But that doesn’t mean their relationship has been completely MIA. Cara and Ashley have been publicly seen kissing, hanging with family members, and Ashley even went to the Balmain Paris Fashion Week Show to watch Cara walk the runway in 2018. Plus, Ashley wore a necklace in an Instagram photo back in August with the initials “C” and “

“Cara and Ashley are closer and more in love now than they’ve ever been,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Nov. 2018. “Although they’re still a bit in the honeymoon phase, they have reached a deeper level of comfort with each other and are more than lovers. They really are best friends.”

Cara was formerly in a relationship with St. Vincent, 36, and also linked to Paris Jackson, 20. Meanwhile, Ashley used to date Justin Bieber’s “swag coach” Ryan Good, 34. We can’t wait to see where Ashley and Cara take their relationship next! (IG official please?!)