Cara Delevingne Holds Hands With GF Ashley Benson After Clapping Back At Justin Bieber’s Diss

Love was in the air for Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson during an outing in Paris on Feb. 23, which came just days after Cara publicly feuded with Justin Bieber on social media!

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have taken their love to Paris! The happy couple is currently in town for Paris Fashion Week, and they were photographed walking hand-in-hand out of their hotel on Feb. 23. Ashley, who wore a black trenchcoat and minimal makeup, led the way, with Cara pulling up the rear in a green plaid jacket and all-black outfit. The ladies held tight to one another’s hands as the paparazzi’s camera lights blinded them. They were also joined by model, Kaia Gerber, on the outing. It’s unclear where they were headed at the time, but with Fashion Week happening all around them, there was certainly plenty to do in the city.

The ladies’ outing comes just days after Cara made headlines for a very public feud with Justin Bieber. The drama started when Justin appeared on the Feb. 20 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, and took part in a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. Justin had to decide whether to answer James’ tough questions…or eat something REALLY gross from the table. James asked him to rank his wife, Hailey Baldwin’s, friends (Cara, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid) from favorite to least favorite. Rather than eating ant yogurt, Justin decided to go ahead and answer the question.

He didn’t hesitate to choose Kendall as his favorite of Hailey’s friends, since they’re friends themselves and have known each other for quite some time. However, he listed Gigi in the second favorite spot, and Cara in last. He insisted that it was just because he didn’t know Cara and Gigi that well, and that there were no hard feelings — but Cara took to Instagram to serve up some proof that she and Justin, in fact, do go way back!

The supermodel posted two throwback photos of herself and Justin, including one where they appeared to be attending a hockey game together. In addition to the pictures, Cara also called Justin out for blocking her on the social media site! “If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me?” Cara captioned the image. “love you @HaileyBieber — he should’ve just eaten the bull pe***.” WHOA!

Interestingly, long before Ashley dated Cara, she was in a longtime relationship with Justin’s good friend, Ryan Good, and spent a lot of time hanging out with the Biebs, herself, back in the day. Clearly, she’s team Cara on this one, though!