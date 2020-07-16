See Pics
Cara Delevingne Warmly Embraces Kaia Gerber At BLM Rally 3 Months After Her Split From Ashley Benson

Weekend Editor

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber got quite cozy with one another months after the model and former girlfriend Ashley Benson headed to splitsville.

Cara Delevingne, 27, and Kaia Gerber, 18, held each other tightly while attending a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 15. They watched as people like Insecure star Kendrick Sampson made powerful speeches and sang their hearts out about the fight for justice and equality. Cara rocked a crop top that highlighted her toned midsection and a pair of shredded Daisy Dukes while her fellow model pal stunned in a green, floral patterned mini dress with spaghetti straps. The two gals were seen warmly embracing each other many times as the day progressed.

Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne in Los Angeles.
Kaia Gerber & Cara Delevingne seen at BLM protest.

Cara, who revealed in June that she identifies as pansexual, shocked her millions of fans when she split from longtime girlfriend Ashley Benson in April almost 2 years after they were first romantically linked. The last time they were spotted out together prior to them breaking up was during a shopping trip in mid-March where they were, interestingly enough, joined by Kaia.

The former Pretty Little Liars star didn’t waste too much time in the moving on department as she’s been seen getting romantic with G-Eazy recently. The twosome were spotted locking lips inside a car after a take-out food run in Los Angeles in mid-May. The “Me, Myself & I” rapper famously dated singer Halsey for years before they, just like Cara and Ashley, split.

“They’re a full-on couple now. It just sort of happened because they like being together so much,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the state of Ashley & G-Eazy’s relationship status. “They’ve barely gone a day without seeing each other in the past month.”

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson together.

“[Ashley and G-Eazy’s] lives have been slowed down by all the COVID-19 restrictions, so they have had the chance to hang out more than usual, and are getting to know each other better,” our insider continued. “G-Eazy often wants to be in a relationship, but then he goes on tour and temptation sets in. The thing with Ashley is that he really finds her very fun and cool, and very unique, and realized that they work as a couple.”