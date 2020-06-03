Cara Delevingne, MGK & Travis Barker Protest & Hold Empowering Signs Together In LA

As millions continue to demand justice George Floyd, Tony McDade, and other black citizens killed at the hands of police, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and Cara Delevingne hit the streets in LA to join the latest protests.

At least three famous faces were among the thousands marching through Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 2.) Cara Delevingne, 27, marched with Machine Gun Kelly, 30, and Travis Barker, 44, by her side, and the Carnival Row star held a homemade sign that read “Silence Is Consent.” Clearly, she was calling out those who have yet to demand justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, or the countless other black men and women who have been killed by police in the United States. Travis also carried a sign, reading, “No Justice, No Peace,” while MGK (aka Colson Baker) carried a sign demanding that they “Stop Arresting Protestors! Arrest Killer Cops!”

Cara also incorporated some subtle LGBTQIA+ flair into her demonstration on Tuesday. The actress – who has dated men and women in the past – identifies as sexually fluid, and during the June 2 protest, she wore what appeared to be a bag with a rainbow strap across her chest. This incorporation of Pride Month in this protest may not have been intentional by Cara, but it was still noticed and appreciated.

MGK, Travis and Cara weren’t the only celebrities hitting the streets of LA to protest. Harry Styles joined the thousands, holding a sign that read “Black Lives Matter.” Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier were also in the crowd, carrying signs reading “Black Lives Cannot Be Replaced” and “Black Trans Lives Matter,” a note to the death of Tony McDade. Tony, a 38-year-old trans man, was shot by a Tallahassee Police officer on May 27. The TPD said that Tony matched the description of a suspect involved in a deadly stabbing, and alleged that Tony pointed a gun at the officer before the cop fatally shot him.

The death has also sparked an outcry from LGBTQ+ groups who demand a full, independent investigation into his killing. “Justice cannot be served without accountability,” Natishia June, the deputy field director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, said during a press briefing on Monday, per ABC News. “The Tallahassee Police Department must be held accountable to Tony McDade’s family and the community they are sworn to protect and serve.”

“The issue really comes down to this,” said Nadine Smith, Executive Director of Equality Florida, who also claimed that police show more restraint when the suspect is white. “Did the police seek to apprehend someone, or did they simply open fire because they concluded that Tony’s life didn’t matter?”