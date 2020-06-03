Harry Styles stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement during protests in Los Angeles on June 2. The singer and some friends were spotted holding signs that read ‘Black Lives Matter.’

Harry Styles joined the millions of people across the globe protesting racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd‘s death at the hands of police. In the June 2 photos that were published by a fan account on Twitter, Harry could be seen standing in solidarity with a group of friends in Los Angeles, holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter.” The “Adore You” singer, 26, also wore protective face gear, as protests continue amidst the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Prior to joining protests, Harry took to his Instagram account on May 30, posting a black and yellow image that read “Black Lives Matter.” Harry began his caption, “I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white…Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes,” Harry continued, adding that he stands “in solidarity with all of those protesting.” Harry also shared that he would be donating to various bail funds to help organizers who had been arrested.

Harry wasn’t the only star out in Los Angeles protesting. On the same day, June 2, actor Darren Criss and his wife Mia Swier were also spotted joining protests, holding a sign that read “Black Lives Cannot Be Replaced” and “Black Trans Lives Matter.” The latter message was vital, and one that Darren and Mia chose to use their elevated profiles to echo, as Black trans lives are too often the target of violent crimes in America. The sign also served as a reminder of Pride Month, which began June 1 and commemorates the work done by LGBTQIA+ activists following the Stonewall Riot at the Stonewall Inn in June 1969.

Neighboring LA, Hollywood protests continued on with actress Keke Palmer imploring National Guard members to march with her and a group of protestors. “We need you. March beside us. March beside us. Let the revolution be televised. We’ll start marching and you march with us. Please,” Keke pleaded. Although they were hesitant to abandon their post, the men, dressed in all camo uniforms, eventually took a knee with Keke and protestors.

Peaceful demonstrations continue following the May 25 death of George Floyd, after the unarmed Black man was brutally pinned down to the Minneapolis, MN pavement by a white Officer, Derek Chauvin. An independent autopsy report confirmed that George died as a result of asphyxiation; two days prior to the report’s release, disgraced Officer Chauvin was arrested on May 29 and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. On June 2, George’s family members joined Houston protestors, marching in solidarity with them in George’s hometown.