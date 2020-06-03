See Pics
Harry Styles Proudly Supports Black Lives Matter As He Joins Fans To Protest In L.A. — Pics

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
*EXCLUSIVE* Hollywood, CA - YouTuber Nikita Dragun marches with fellow protesters during today's Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood. Pictured: Nikita Dragun BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - Rapper Trey Songz joins the Black Lives Matter movement and marches with fellow protesters in Hollywood. Pictured: Trey Songz BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jaime King protests at LA Mayor Eric Garcetti's house in the Hancocl Park section of Los Angeles. She was part of a group that gathered after the 6pm curfew in the city. She wore a shirt that said "I Am a voter" Pictured: Jaime King Ref: SPL5169930 030620 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.
Harry Styles stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement during protests in Los Angeles on June 2. The singer and some friends were spotted holding signs that read ‘Black Lives Matter.’

Harry Styles joined the millions of people across the globe protesting racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd‘s death at the hands of police. In the June 2 photos that were published by a fan account on Twitter, Harry could be seen standing in solidarity with a group of friends in Los Angeles, holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter.” The “Adore You” singer, 26, also wore protective face gear, as protests continue amidst the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Prior to joining protests, Harry took to his Instagram account on May 30, posting a black and yellow image that read “Black Lives Matter.” Harry began his caption, “I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white…Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes,” Harry continued, adding that he stands “in solidarity with all of those protesting.” Harry also shared that he would be donating to various bail funds to help organizers who had been arrested.

Harry wasn’t the only star out in Los Angeles protesting. On the same day, June 2, actor Darren Criss and his wife Mia Swier were also spotted joining protests, holding a sign that read “Black Lives Cannot Be Replaced” and “Black Trans Lives Matter.” The latter message was vital, and one that Darren and Mia chose to use their elevated profiles to echo, as Black trans lives are too often the target of violent crimes in America. The sign also served as a reminder of Pride Month, which began June 1 and commemorates the work done by LGBTQIA+ activists following the Stonewall Riot at the Stonewall Inn in June 1969.

Neighboring LA, Hollywood protests continued on with actress Keke Palmer imploring National Guard members to march with her and a group of protestors. “We need you. March beside us. March beside us. Let the revolution be televised. We’ll start marching and you march with us. Please,” Keke pleaded. Although they were hesitant to abandon their post, the men, dressed in all camo uniforms, eventually took a knee with Keke and protestors.

Peaceful demonstrations continue following the May 25 death of George Floyd, after the unarmed Black man was brutally pinned down to the Minneapolis, MN pavement by a white Officer, Derek Chauvin. An independent autopsy report confirmed that George died as a result of asphyxiation; two days prior to the report’s release, disgraced Officer Chauvin was arrested on May 29 and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. On June 2, George’s family members joined Houston protestors, marching in solidarity with them in George’s hometown.